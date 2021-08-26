6 Eagles who stood out in training camp, including a disgruntled tight end, and 4 who disappointed

The training camp portion of the preseason is over. That means after the Eagles' preseason finale on Friday, everything will be about getting ready for the regular seasons.

All of the training camp practices were open, in their entirety, to the media and some fans. After Friday, only the warmups and individual drills will be open to the media. The team drills will be under wraps.

So that gave us about 16 full practices to evaluate, and here are six who stood out and three who disappointed:

Standouts

Zach Ertz, tight end

Ertz had every reason to sulk his way through training camp. He has made it clear that he wants to be traded or released ever since last season ended. Yet Ertz not only showed up for training camp, he participated. Not only that, he became one of Jalen Hurts' go-to receivers.

Ertz, in fact, played so well that the Eagles might very well keep him. That would mean more "12" personnel, or two tight ends on the field with Ertz and Dallas Goedert.