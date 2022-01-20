5 steps Eagles must take to become Super Bowl contenders in 2022 -- with Jalen Hurts at QB

Heck, they could even package two of those picks, say No. 15 and No. 19, and move into the top 10 for Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean.

If they can get Dean and perhaps an edge rusher like Michigan’s David Ojabo at No. 16, they will have addressed two of their biggest needs right away.

It’s true the Eagles haven’t drafted a true linebacker in the first round since 1979. But Dean, who’s 6-feet, 225 pounds, breaks the mold as a traditional linebacker. He can wreak havoc at the line of scrimmage and cover receivers underneath.

If the Eagles are looking for the next Micah Parsons, Dean could be the guy.

5. Th

e solution at defensive back

The Eagles only have two of their top five defensive backs under contract for 2022 in Darius Slay and Avonte Maddox. That means both safeties in Rodney McLeod and Anthony Harris, along with cornerback Steven Nelson, might not return.

The Eagles should sign one of those three. If it’s Nelson, then the Eagles will need to replace both safeties. They can do this with Marcus Epps, who already was rotating in with McLeod and Harris, along with drafting one in the first or second round.

If the returnee is McLeod or Harris, then the Eagles can start Epps next to him with K’Von Wallace as the third safety. In that situation, the Eagles should either draft a cornerback in the first two rounds and/or add a free agent.

