Flyers sign defenseman Erik Gustafsson to fill Matt Niskanen void

Schmidt would have been an upgrade over Gustafsson for the Flyers, but he also would have given them an extra defenseman to protect in next year's expansion draft.

Late this past season, Gustafsson was traded to Calgary for a 2020 third-round draft pick, and at the time he led Chicago defensemen in power-play time (2 minutes, 49 seconds per game) and was third in overall ice time (20:53 per game).

He was originally selected by Edmonton in the fourth round of the 2012 draft.

The 6-foot, 197-pound Gustafsson, a Sweden native, is the second player in Flyers history with the same first and last name. The first Gustafsson, also a defenseman, is now 31 and playing in Sweden. He played for the Flyers in parts of four seasons, from 2010-11 to 2013-14, collecting six goals and 23 points in 91 games.

It is not known if Gustafsson will play on the top pairing with Ivan Provorov. The Flyers have other options, including moving Myers, Justin Braun, or Shayne Gostisbehere to the No. 1 pairing.

General manager Chuck Fletcher was unavailable to comment, but in a statement he called Gustafsson a "mobile and skilled puck-moving defenseman who has produced well offensively both at even strength and on the power play." He said Gustafsson will give the team "valuable minutes."