Sean Couturier has established himself as one of the best two-way forwards in the NHL.
On Thursday, he finally has some hardware to show it.
The 27-year-old center was named the Frank J. Selke Trophy winner, given to "the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game." He was named the winner based on voting by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
Couturier became the third player in Flyers history to win the award. Dave Poulin won in 1987, and Bobby Clarke won in 1983.
Couturier received 117 first-place votes and was included on 163 of the 170 ballots cast. He beat out other nominees Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins, a four-time winner, and Ryan O'Reilly of the St. Louis Blues, who won it last season.
"It's a great honor," Couturier said in a news release. "It wouldn't be possible without my teammates, coaching staff, management and the whole organization believing in me. I'd like to congratulate Patrice Bergeron and Ryan O'Reilly as well, two great players who I respect a lot and also had great years."
Couturier appeared in all 69 games in the Flyers' shortened 2019-20 regular season. He scored 22 goals and added 37 assists. He had a plus-minus rating of plus-21, which led the Flyers and tied him for 10th among NHL forwards. His 59.6 faceoff winning percentage topped the league's 256 players who took at least 50 attempts.
The 2011 first-round pick was also the recipient of the Bobby Clarke Trophy as the Flyers' most valuable player for a second straight season. It was his second career Selke nomination (2017-18).
Couturier is one of three Flyers up for year-end awards this season. Fellow forward Oskar Lindblom was the runner-up for the the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy given to the player who displays perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. Head coach Alain Vigneault was second in voting for the Jack Adams Award given to the league's best coach.
Couturier is the first Flyers player to win a year-end league award since Ian Laperrier won the Masterton Trophy.
The Flyers finished this season 41-21-7 with 89 points, the second best record in the Metropolitan Division, when the league stopped in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They earned the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs after three seeding games when the league resumed. The Flyers won their opening playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens, but dropped in the conference semifinals to the New York Islanders in seven games.
