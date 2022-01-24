Flyers match club record with 12th straight winless game, 3-1 to Stars

Yandle waved to the crowd from the bench after his shift helped the defenseman tie retired center Doug Jarvis atop the NHL's list.

"It wasn't really something I expected. I just kind of never really thought about it," Yandle said. "I saw the guys standing for me, cheering. All the fans. It definitely meant a lot."

Jacob Peterson scored the go-ahead goal with 3 minutes, 25 seconds left, and Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter to seal the win.

"Huge. Jacob is sneaky good," Stars coach Rick Bowness said. "He hangs onto the puck and he tries to make plays. He doesn't panic with it. That's one thing we noticed from the first day of camp, the kid has good hockey sense."

The 35-year-old Yandle started his streak March 26, 2009, with Phoenix, and he has played 1,074 games with the Coyotes, New York Rangers and Florida Panthers.

A three-time All-Star, Yandle is in his first season with the Flyers and set the mark when he hit the ice minutes into the game for his first shift.