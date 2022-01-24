Flyers match club record with 12th straight loss, 3-1 to Stars

"I just commend him. I think the streak is a real tribute to his character, his commitment, his love of the game to be in there every night," Jarvis said.

Arizona's Phil Kessel is third on the list at 940 straight games and could also pass Jarvis before the end of the season.

The Flyers already became the first team in NHL history to suffer two 10-game losing streaks within the first 40 games of the season.

The Flyers also lost 10 straight from Nov. 18 to Dec. 18; the first skid cost coach Alain Vigneault his job after the first eight games in the skid. Yeo lost the final two games of that one and, of course, all 12 in this streak that started Dec. 30 at San Jose. The Flyers went 0-8-4 from from Feb. 24, 1999, to March 16, 1999.

Roope Hintz beat Carter Hart on a breakaway for a 1-0 lead in the first and the Stars gave the Flyers a rare break in the second period. Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov's shot from the boards knocked off John Klingberg's skate and into the net for the tying goal.

"It's hard on anybody when you lose 12 in a row, no matter what sport you're playing," Hart said. "I think there are a lot of things in our game tonight that are strides in the right direction."