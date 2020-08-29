Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault delivered prepared remarks Saturday afternoon in a Zoom call from Toronto with reporters, reiterating he was a strong supporter of social justice and adding that "we can all start by being good to one another."
After reading from his statement, which lasted about four minutes, Vigneault did not take questions in the scheduled news conference. The Flyers faced the New York Islanders in Game 3 of their playoff series Saturday night.
The league postponed two games Thursday and two Friday, showing unity after a police officer shot a Black man, Jacob Blake, in Wisconsin.
On Thursday afternoon, before games that day were postponed, Vigneault said he was "invested 24/7 on our team" and that "I really have no idea what's going on in the outside world."
Some criticized him sharply for being out of touch with the situation.
"In life, I answer to my parents. I answer to my family. I answer to my friends, and I answer to God," Vigneault said as the start of his speech Saturday. "Everyone I just mentioned knows that what I've said since our postgame on Wednesday is the truth. My honesty, my integrity, my social commitment, for some reason, has been pushed to the forefront."
After the Flyers' 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders in Game 2 of their playoff series Wednesday afternoon, Vigneault was asked about the NBA's postponing games to protest the Blake shooting. At the time, Vigneault said that it was the first he had heard about the decision and that he needed time to learn about the situation.
"We had played a 3 o'clock game, and I didn't know what was going on (in the NBA), so I didn't comment," he said Saturday.
Vigneault, 59, a Quebec native who is the 10th-winningest coach in NHL history, said he got back to his hotel in Toronto at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, grabbed some dinner and a martini, "and went to my room to work. We were playing in less than 24 hours. I worked late into the night, got up very early the next morning and continued to work."
Vigneault, who is trying to win the first Stanley Cup of his 17-year coaching career, said he conducted a coaches meeting from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Thursday and then went to get tested for the coronavirus. He returned around noon for his next news conference.
"I never bothered to ask or check with anyone with what was going on in the world or the NBA," he said. "I am guilty of that. I was totally focused on our next game. Like I said at that 12 o'clock press conference, I am for equality. I am for social justice."
After that news conference, Vigneault said he went to his team's pregame meal. When it was done and he left, "I saw players from the four teams who are in the bubble talking. That was my first indication that something was going on," he said. "Shortly after that, I received a text from one of my players, telling me they were not playing that evening."
The NHL, after its players took a stand, postponed two playoff games Thursday and two Friday.
"I am guilty of not checking up on what was going on in the world and the NBA," Vigneault said. "But I am a good person. I believe in equality. I believe in social justice. I want to be part of the solution. I want to help society in any way I can."
At the conclusion of his speech, Vigneault thanked those who had texted or called him to show their support in the last 48 hours.
"I want to say thank you, and continue to stay safe," he said.
He paused.
"To all of the people in the last 48 hours that have questioned my honesty, questioned my integrity, questioned my social commitment," he added, forcefully, "I want to say ..."
He paused again.
"You also stay safe," he said.
Vigneault said, "We all have our part to do, moving forward, to help society fix its issues. Maybe we can all start by being good to one another. Society is like a big team. Everyone has a role to play. If we work together and do our role, I am convinced that we can fix society's issues."
Atlantic County
Galloway
"Many of you have reached out in recent weeks asking how you can show your support for the police and for first responders," township police Chief Donna Higbee said in a post on the department's Facebook page. "I cannot think of a more appropriate day than to join us in remembering those that sacrificed their lives on September 11th. Although our ceremony will be brief this year, you are welcome to come and show your support for Police, Fire, EMS, and OEM in the field alongside Patriots Lake."
The brief ceremony will be below the fire trucks draped with the American flag next to the gazebo at 6 p.m.
"I know I speak for Chiefs Uhl and Smith when I say we look forward to seeing you and remembering those that served, the survivors, and everyone that continues to serve as a first responder," Higbee said. "For those that cannot make it this September 11th, please know that we appreciate your continued support and we are proud to serve you here in Galloway Township. We will continue to work hard every day to keep you safe, promote trust and be upstanding partners in this community!"
Hamilton Township
Hamilton Township officials planned a remembrance at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11. Seating is very limited at War Memorial Park, located on Main Street in Mays Landing.
Officials encouraged residents to watch the livestream at https://www.youtube.com/user/TheTwpofhamilton.
Officials asked if residents do attend at the park, to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Cape May County
Upper Township
There will be a Patriot Day 9/11 Service at Sgt. William R.Godfrey Memorial Park at Osprey Point in the Seaville section of the township. at 10 a.m. Sept. 11.
The service will be hosted by Osprey Point resident, James Joyce.
A flag honoring William Weber, deceased US Marine veteran, will be presented to the Osprey Point Community.
Ocean City/Upper Township Rotary representative Randi Scheck will discuss Rotarian patriotic endeavors.
Commander John O'Lansen will represent the American Legion Post 239.
The Upper Township Fire and Rescue Squads will be represented by personnel with a display of equipment.
Visitors and dignitaries will be acknowledged.
All are welcome to attend this Patriot Day Service to remember and honor those who have fallen or suffered grievous harm on this day of disaster.
If there is inclement weather, the Service will be held inside the Osprey Point Clubhouse.
All pandemic social mask and distancing protocol will be observed.
Godfrey Memorial Park is located at 1731 Route 9, Seaville, NJ 08230.
Wildwood Crest
Wildwood Crest officials will host a 9/11 Memorial Service on Friday, Sept. 11, at 5:30 p.m. at Miami and New Jersey avenues, adjacent to Sunset Lake.
Various community and religious leaders and local first responders are expected to attend the Patriot’s Day ceremony, which will honor all of those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, according to a news release from the borough.
Other guest speakers are welcome to take part in the event and share their thoughts. Those wishing to speak should contact Wildwood Crest Commissioner Joyce Gould in advance by phone at 609-729-8042 or via email at jgould@wildwoodcrest.org.
Those attending the ceremony must comply with proper social-distancing guidelines and are encouraged to wear masks, officials said.
Call 609-522-5176 for further information.
