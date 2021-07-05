Flounder fishing heats up with area contests: Shep on Fishing

The fan-favorite summer flounder continue to simmer as summer continues to heat up.
Irv Hurd said Monday that everyone on board his Miss Avalon partyboat had limits Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The heaviest flounder during that stretch weighed 4 pounds, 14 ounces.
The captain said the weather has been beautiful, and they picked off a couple of black sea bass and triggerfish for some variety.
Irv rolls twice a day from Avalon Sportfishing Center. He is fishing inshore in the ocean.
Catherine Algar provided another great flounder report, but unlike Irv’s it was mostly about the back bays inside Sterling Harbor Marina in Wildwood.
One neat feature described young cousins both catching their first-ever summer flounder.
Prudence Falco, 12, of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, and 13-year-old Addison Croll of Kunkletown, Pennsylvania, caught 2.61-pound and 2.26-pound summer flounder, respectively. The were fishing behind Wildwood with mackerel and minnows as bait.
The 28th Sterling Harbor Duke of Fluke is one of the highlights of the summer competition calendar. It is coming up on July 17. The captain’s meeting is 7 p.m. July 16. It is a boat and kayak format.
Go to sterlingharbor.com for details and to enter.
The Sterling Harbor report also described a variety of species living in South Jersey waters.
Catherine Algard reported weakfish hanging around the rockpiles and “plenty” of kingfish in the surf. And offshore, she reported good yellowfin tuna catches at Wilmington.
Noel Feliciano at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City said Monday that a lot of kingfish are in the surf along the beaches of Atlantic County, too.
Triggerfish and sheepshead are hugging the bridges and summer flounder are in the channels.
Noel is the South Region weigh station for the initial statewide Beat The Fleet summer flounder test set for July 10. This one has three regions: North and Central along with South. Noel said it guarantees a $16,000 purse.
Signups are online only at njfishingclub.com.
A new (to the area) big-game big-money tournament headed by famed football coach Jimmy Johnson is on its way to Atlantic City.
The “Quest For The Ring” championship fishing week is July 12-17 and berthed at Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina.
Local captains can compete against tournament-tested crews for a $1 million purse.
The entry fee starts at $5,000. Listed fishing categories include white marlin, blue marlin, tuna, wahoo and dolphin.
The registration deadline is Monday. Go to questfortheringac.com or call 305-255-3500 for details.
There are a lot of associated activities beyond just fishing with this event.
The South Jersey Yacht Sales Offshore Showdown is on the calendar for July 7-10.
The popular Mid-Atlantic is Aug. 15-20 based at the Canyon Club in Cape May and Sunset Marina in Ocean City, Maryland.
The offshore bluewater classics are starting to get rolling off South Jersey.
Directions for the Mid Atlantic, South Jersey Yacht Sales Showdown and other local offshore contests are found at southjerseytournaments.com.
Follow Shep at
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
Contact Mike Shepherd:
609-350-0388
