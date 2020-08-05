PHILADELPHIA — Fletcher Cox had no doubts he was to play this NFL season, despite the new coronavirus.
The Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle does not expect things to go smoothly, however.
“I feel really good about the season,” Cox said during a video conference call with reporters Wednesday. “I think there will be a season. There will be ups and downs. You have to adapt to it and get used to it. We can’t let that distract us from our main goal, and that’s starting the season and finishing.”
The Eagles have had some COVID-19 issues. Head coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for the virus as has standout offensive lineman Lane Johnson.
Pederson is currently running the team virtually with assistant head coach Duce Staley handling Pederson’s day-to-day duties at NoviCare Complex in Philadelphia.
“Doug’s doing a really good job of leading this team virtually,” Cox said. “We know a lot of stuff’s going to happen during the season. We just have to adapt to it. Duce is doing a really good job of handling everything. The players are doing a good job. Everything is going pretty smooth.”
Cox, 29, is one of the Eagles' premier players. He’s been selected to five straight Pro Bowls and was named First Team All-Pro in 2018. Cox made 40 tackles last season but had just 3.5 sacks, his lowest total since 2013.
Philadelphia opened training camp last week. The Eagles will not have padded practices until Aug. 17. Philadelphia opens the season at Washington on Sept. 13.
Despite his success, Cox isn't content. He watched game film of himself this week and immediately saw things he can improve on.
“I just want to get better at everything,” Cox said. “I feel like if I can get off (blocks quicker) there’s probably four or five more sacks out there for me. It’s just small things like that.”
As part of his offseason, Cox organized workouts at his Texas ranch for Eagles defensive linemen in June.
The group not only lifted weights and trained but also rode horses and took part in other activities, such as skeet shooting, on the ranch. Cox joked that defensive tackle Malik Jackson didn’t like the mosquitoes and flies, so he stayed inside a lot.
“It was very important to me that I did that,” Cox said. “To let those guys know, ‘Hey, I’m here for you. Let’s all get together and get it done.’ The guys enjoyed it.”
Cox will hopefully get to play alongside Jackson this season. The Eagles signed Jackson to a three-year, $30 million contract in March, 2019. But Jackson injured his foot in last year’s season opener against Washington and missed the rest of the season.
Cox said he and Jackson need time to build chemistry.
“You just don’t learn those things over night,” Cox said. “We only have half of a game under our belt. We weren’t really able to get not the same groove. I think it’s going to take a lot of repetition for me and him to get in the same page, a lot of communication, but so far so good.”
Cox said the entire defensive line has to be the position group to lead the Eagles.
“I love this game,” Cox said. “I feel safe. I’m excited about it, going into my ninth year. I’m ready to roll.”
