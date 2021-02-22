Fishing has slowed considerably, but striped bass season is just a few days away

Anticipation is building toward February ending and the start of striped bass season in all state marine waters March 1.

But we continue to be in a holding pattern with this latest visit of wintry weather.

Reports about fishing are sparse, but fishers are taking advantage of the slowdown to get geared up.

Dave Showell reported Monday morning from Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon that he had one fisher who got out over the weekend and caught white perch.

He said white perch continue to be more in the middle of the streams rather than upriver or more downriver. And he said white perch fishers seem to be liking grass shrimp as the favored bait.

He said striped bass key on bloodworm. Striped bass are off-limits for a few more days in the state’s inlets, bays and streams. Starting next Monday, striped bass are legal in all state marine waters out to 3 miles.

We can keep one striped bass daily measuring from 28 inches to less than 38 inches.

Showell said he had a busy Sunday in the sunshine. He expects to be back to “regular” store hours by March 1.