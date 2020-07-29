Multiple baseball tournaments have been organized this summer to give high school athletes and graduates an opportunity to play one more time.
There were the Last Dance World Series tournament and the One More Game events for baseball players. But there was not much emphasis on softball.
“The girls deserved something, too,” said Bob Dickenson, a notion that led him to organize the Final Out Tournament, a six-team, double-elimination event to be held Monday to Wednesday at Fiocchi Field in Vineland.
Vineland, Buena Regional, Egg Harbor Township, Mainland Regional, Cedar Creek and Williamstown are the teams signed up. Oakcrest and Hammonton might also participate, Dickenson said.
Fiocchi Field has two adjacent softball fields. The plan is to have four games each night — two each at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
“This is mainly about giving the girls a little bit of closure for their season and getting together one more time and putting on a uniform and bonding with each other,” Dickenson said. “When all this hit in March, the coaches have had no contact with them, and they haven’t been able to do much as a team.
“I just wanted to give them one more chance to get on the field to play together.”
Dickenson, who has been involved with high school and youth sports in Vineland since 2014, had coached seven of the eight recent high school graduates, more notably on the Vineland Pigtail 14U team that captured the Babe Ruth World Series in 2017.
His twin daughters and rising seniors, Brooke and Bailey, along with other underclassmen on the Fighting Clan, were also on that championship team.
Vineland’s recent graduates include Emma Barbera, Devin Coia, Chasity Cross, Zoe Frisko, Jailyn Purnell, Jordan Soboloski, Ariana Torres and pitching standout Nicole Ortega, who was The Press Softball Player of the Year in 2018.
“I felt so bad for these girls that they had to give up so much,” Bob Dickenson said. “Proms, graduations (and) all that stuff. To be honest, this was probably the best team Vineland ever had to be on the field. And for them not to play one game, it really bothered me.”
After watching the Vineland baseball team compete in the Last Dance, he reached out to softball coach Kristina Kulik and asked for numbers of a few coaches that the Fighting Clan compete against regularly to see if anyone would be interested in a similar tournament.
Buena coach Pam Pickett also assisted Bob Dickenson in reaching out to local coaches. Dickenson said the longtime leader played an integral role in making the event a reality.
Even though these teams consist of high school players, it is not an official high school event.
“I’m so excited for all the girls that will be involved,” said Pickett, who pointed to the fact that not every team will have all its players due to travel or other responsibilities.
“But there will still be a lot of local girls playing that hadn’t had the chance to play in the spring together. I’m looking forward to seeing some of those girls compete and just have some fun playing softball.”
And players are just as enthusiastic.
“When my dad was starting to get teams for the tournament, I was really excited that it was all coming together,” said Brooke Dickenson, who also missed her entire sophomore campaign last year after tearing her ACL in her right knee. “I’m very happy we get to play again.”
Brooke said her father surprised her and Bailey, adding he never discussed the tournament and just told them the Final Out Tournament was going to happen.
Brooke played with these seniors since she was 8, and most of her teammates were on that championship team in 2017.
“This year was supposed to be our year to make it far,” said Brooke, who is committed to NCAA Division I Central Connecticut State University. “We have one of the best Vineland teams in awhile. We were supposed to make it far this season.”
Bob Dickenson, who is the City of Vineland’s business administrator, was given permission to use the youth fields for the tournament. He said fans and parents must stand away from the dugout and shouldn’t be behind home plate.
Umpires will also have to follow health guidelines.
“We just hope the parents and community come out and support,” Bob Dickenson said, “and give the girls one last opportunity to play and enjoy themselves.”
Buena has seven recent graduates: Reyna Torres, Natalie Ampole, Sophia Ridolfo, Gabby D’Ottavio, Olivia Dortu, Katelin Egan and Bridgette Gilliano. About three or four are expected to participate, Pickett said.
“For me, I just want them to get on the field and enjoy each other,” Pickett said. “I’m thankful for Mr. (Bob) Dickenson for grabbing the bull by the horns and getting it started for us… But a lot of the girls will be local kids who played together for years, so be nice to see them on the field.”
