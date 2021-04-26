Final day of tog season is Friday, but black sea bass season opens May 15 and summer flounder May 22

Fishing remains very steady despite some wind, rain and chill.

Striped bass, tautog and white perch have been a potent combo. We are heading toward May and the end of tautog season (Friday is the last day).

We then are likely to enjoy a transitional period when black drumfish move in, particularly in the Delaware Bay, the black sea bass season opener scheduled for May 15 and the fan favorite summer flounder launching May 22.

Some of the pros and knowledgeable veterans expect bluefish and weakfish to move in soon, too.

Expectations are high.

Tom Daffin, captain of the charter boat Fishin Fever out of Utsch’s Marina in Cape May, had some excellent tog trips by running a little farther offshore to target big fish.

He said Monday that tog have been pretty steady. Sounded like an understatement when he followed with a report that included three 17-pound tog, with one trip racking up 12 topping 10 pounds and another trip more than eight, plus other “teens.”

He said he is going to shorten his offshore journeys for the last few days of tog season. The reason: The wrecks and reefs offshore also are loaded with black sea bass stealing the bait from the tog.