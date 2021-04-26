Final day of tog season is Friday, but black sea bass season opens May 15 and summer flounder May 22

Fishing remains very steady despite some wind, rain and chill.
Striped bass, tautog and white perch have been a potent combo. We are heading toward May and the end of tautog season (Friday is the last day).
We then are likely to enjoy a transitional period when black drumfish move in, particularly in the Delaware Bay, the black sea bass season opener scheduled for May 15 and the fan favorite summer flounder launching May 22.
Some of the pros and knowledgeable veterans expect bluefish and weakfish to move in soon, too.
Expectations are high.
Tom Daffin, captain of the charter boat Fishin Fever out of Utsch’s Marina in Cape May, had some excellent tog trips by running a little farther offshore to target big fish.
He said Monday that tog have been pretty steady. Sounded like an understatement when he followed with a report that included three 17-pound tog, with one trip racking up 12 topping 10 pounds and another trip more than eight, plus other “teens.”
He said he is going to shorten his offshore journeys for the last few days of tog season. The reason: The wrecks and reefs offshore also are loaded with black sea bass stealing the bait from the tog.
Daffin said he heard of the first black drumfish catches in the Delaware Bay. That is a highly prized fishery that livens up that area of South Jersey.
Mark Schrenk runs the charter boat Jessie James from Brigantine out of Absecon Inlet.
He said they had nice fishing Saturday on a tough day for anchoring over a wreck because of a strong current in a steady wind. His crew of customers toughed it out and racked up 12 keepers.
Striped bass are the deal along the beaches, in the inlets, bays, rivers and streams throughout.
Cliff Higbee reported from Fortescue that he has counted an estimated 100 striped bass at Higbee’s Bait and Tackle that were allowable keepers from 24 to less than 38 inches or measuring longer than that maximum and were returned.
He said it is all bloodworm for bait, and all were caught from the popular beach there. Some white perch are mixed in, he said, and one black drumfish was caught and released.
Now we take a ride to Chestnut Neck Boat Yard in Port Republic on the Mullica River.
Maryanne Schutz said they also have a lot of striped bass. She said the boat captains and crews are having success trolling lures or jigs with plastic tails.
She said she has heard of boats pulling in 40 to 50 striper.
The land-based fishers are working from the sod banks around Graveling Point on Great Bay with bloodworm.
Maryanne said the dogwoods are blooming there, which she said is a traditional harbinger that bluefish are about to arrive.
Maryanne said she has not seen any weakfish. Higbee said he heard of a couple at Fortescue.
Follow Shep at
ShepOnFishing
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
Contact Mike Shepherd:
609-350-0388
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.