The top South Jersey female lifeguards will race at the 28th annual Bill Howarth Women’s Lifeguard Invitational at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Suffolk Avenue beach in Ventnor.

The races are the doubles row, the swim, the singles row and the four-person surf dash relay.

The Howarth Invitational is the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association’s final all-female competition of the summer.

The event honors the late Howarth, a Ventnor Beach Patrol Captain and a former Atlantic City High School swimmer and ACHS girls swimming coach.

Host Ventnor won the team title last year with wins in three of the four races. Ventnor scored 15 points, and Sea Isle City was second with nine points. Atlantic City was third with eight, and Margate was fourth with six.

The individual winners a year ago were Ventnor’s Meghan Holland and Stacey Price in the doubles row, Longport’s Megan Fox in the swim, Price in the singles row, and Ventnor’s Madison Lisitsin, Grace Bancheri, Paige Ortzman and Price in the surf dash.

At this year’s Longport Women’s Lifeguard Invitational on July 11 (the women’s event most like the Howarth Invitational), Holland and Price won the doubles, Fox took the swim, and Maura Quinn of Sea Isle City won the singles row. Ocean City’s Claudia Booth, Morgan Decosta, Lexi Santer and Kat Soanes won the surf dash.

Longport won the team title of its own event with 19 points. Sea Isle was second with 16 points, Ocean City took third with 15, and Ventnor was fourth with 14.