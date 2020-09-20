Readers react Sunday via email to the Philadelphia Eagles’ 37-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. More reader reactions are attached to this collection online at PressofAC.com.
We shot ourselves in the foot in the first half and could not catch up. They made it a game for awhile, but you can’t dig a hole that deep and get out of it against a good team. The offensive line did a much better job. The defense needs work!
Butch Sill
Absecon
Dear Jeffrey Lurie,
As you sit in your luxury box, I hope you are satisfied. Your GM is a terrible talent evaluator. The head coach has too much on his plate with no offensive coordinator, and the rest of the coaching staff is mediocre at best.
As for your boy-wonder QB, his trade stock is falling faster than the temperature outside. You reward older, over-the-hill players and never consider the consequences. Is your ineptness due to no fans to pay the over-bloated salaries or just wanting to continue to ride out the Super Bowl victory?
Jack Verseput
Linwood
The Eagles showed some improvement this game but were unable to sustain any consistency on both sides of the ball. I do like that they reestablished the running game. Wentz continues to struggle with accuracy and not taking what the defense is giving him. They seem to be on the verge of getting it together but not today.
Bruce Holcombe
Beesleys Point
Well, your offensive line certainly wasn’t the problem. Wentz seems to miss a handful of very easy throws every game. Might want to look at the bad defense as this week's problem. Anyway, the “12-4 Club“ seems to be pretty quiet!
Frank Murphine 3rd
Millville
Today’s scorecard: Passing: Goff A+, Wentz F; Play calling: McVay A+, Pederson D-. That equals disaster No. 2!
Frank "Rue" Tamru
Mays Landing
When your back is to the wall, you go to do what you know. This is what the Eagles consistently seem to know. How to dig themselves into holes so deep, you have to jump up to reach the gutter. How to be out-hustled on offense and defense as other teams make a greater effort to catch Wentz's passes than some of his receivers.
Right now, the Eagles seem to be so bent out of shape they probably think a corkscrew is a ruler. And, they are spiraling down that corkscrew to the bottom of the division. How did we go from a Super Bowl to this in so short a time?
Sylvia W. Stewart
Egg Harbor Township
This Eagles team has about as much of a chance of getting to the Super Bowl as I have of replacing RBG on the Supreme Court.
Peter Haberstroh
Ventnor
