Fans a welcomed sight in stadiums big and small: Must Win

Real fans start a socially-distanced wave in the sixth inning of a weekday marathon game.

They rise in anticipation when the home team is a strike away from a win in the top of the ninth.

“That’s how it should be,” Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola said after the season opener. “Hopefully, it will be more (people) soon. It was good to hear humans in the stands. The fans would get loud with two strikes and when we scored. It was way better. It’s what we are used to.”

When pro and college sports returned, the TV ratings for events, such as the NBA Finals and even pro football games, were not what they’ve been in the past.

The lack of fans was a big factor. Events just didn’t have the same energy they used to. They seemed almost antiseptic.

The other factor was the sports calendar being off.

The Kentucky Derby in September? The NBA Finals in October? The Masters golf tournament in November? None of it seemed right.

This week the Masters is back in April where it belongs. We just finished a thrilling March Madness NCAA Tournament with an epic semifinal between Gonzaga and UCLA.

Fans are back in the stands.