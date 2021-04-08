Fans a welcomed sight in stadiums big and small: Must Win

A sure sign that we’re making progress against the pandemic is the vendor on Darien Street near parking lot Q outside of Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
He sells water, pretzels and T-shirts and wasn’t there last year when the virus kept fans from Phillies games.
A sure sign that we still have a ways to go when it comes to COVID-19 also comes from the vendor. He sells masks, too.
Games without fans on every sports level were a spooky experience.
Small crowds have returned to high school games throughout the 2020-21 seasons.
The Philadelphia 76ers and Flyers welcomed fans back to the Wells Fargo Center last month.
But it wasn’t until fans returned to Citizens Bank Park for the Phillies’ first homestand that the point of just how essential crowds are to games was driven home.
Ballparks are happy places because of fans. It’s practically impossible to be in a bad mood once you enter through the turnstile. Fans were thrilled to be back. During the Phillies’ first six home games this season, countless people in the crowd posed for pictures with the field as a background.
The Phillies began the week with about 8,800 fans in attendance. That limit was raised to close to 11,000 on the weekend.
“I tell you what, eighty-eight-hundred people can make a lot of noise in a stadium built for 44,000,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said.
Last year, it was neat hearing the sounds of the game when no fans were present.
From the press box behind home plate, you could hear the pop of the ball landing in a catcher’s glove as pitchers warmed up in the bullpen below Ashburn Alley in right-center field. Shouts of “I’ve got it!” could be heard from the centerfielder on fly balls to the outfield.
It was an entertaining inside look at baseball hearing New York Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin and home plate umpire Angel Hernandez argue when the Yankees had some issues with Hernandez’s strike zone in a game last August.
“We all know you don’t want to be here,” Nevin yelled at Hernandez.
But those sounds turned out to be an interesting novelty. Teams pumped crowd noise into stadiums and arenas when no fans were present. That was just a poor imitation.
What the pumped in crowd noise couldn’t do was simulate a crowd’s personality.
Living, breathing fans boo when a fan drops a foul ball and cheer when someone makes a one-handed catch.
Real fans boo New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor with some extra venom because he signed a 10-year, $341 million contract last week.
Real fans start a socially-distanced wave in the sixth inning of a weekday marathon game.
They rise in anticipation when the home team is a strike away from a win in the top of the ninth.
“That’s how it should be,” Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola said after the season opener. “Hopefully, it will be more (people) soon. It was good to hear humans in the stands. The fans would get loud with two strikes and when we scored. It was way better. It’s what we are used to.”
When pro and college sports returned, the TV ratings for events, such as the NBA Finals and even pro football games, were not what they’ve been in the past.
The lack of fans was a big factor. Events just didn’t have the same energy they used to. They seemed almost antiseptic.
The other factor was the sports calendar being off.
The Kentucky Derby in September? The NBA Finals in October? The Masters golf tournament in November? None of it seemed right.
This week the Masters is back in April where it belongs. We just finished a thrilling March Madness NCAA Tournament with an epic semifinal between Gonzaga and UCLA.
Fans are back in the stands.
The Sixers are gearing up for a playoff run.
The Phillies started the season 5-1.
The beginning of the high school spring sports season, which is scheduled to hold South Jersey and state championships, is two weeks away.
For the first time in a while, sports has that familiar feeling.
It’s both reassuring and welcomed.
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
