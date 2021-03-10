Fairfield stuns Monmouth in MAAC quarterfinals

Coach King Rice of the Monmouth University men’s basketball team pulled his team’s seniors from the game one at a time in the closing seconds of Wednesday night.

Rice shared emotional hugs with them on the sidelines.

The scene was perfect - except for the score.

Seventh-seeded Fairfield stunned second-seeded Monmouth 79-60 in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference quarterfinal at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

Fairfield (9-16) shot better than 50 percent from the field (27-53) and from beyond the arc (8-16). Fairfield senior guard Taj Benning led the Stags with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

“We say defense is going to win the game, and offense is going to tell us by how much,” Fairfield coach Jay Young said. “I felt good coming in here, but you never know what’s going to happen. Our goal was to come in and get the trophy, so we have more work to do.”

Monmouth (12-8) sank just 19 of 60 shots. Senior forward Melik Martin led the Hawks with 12 points.