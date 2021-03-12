Fairfield advances to MAAC men's final

The Fairfield University men’s basketball team won just one of its first 10 games.

The Stags were 3-12 at the end of January.

Now, Fairfield is a win away from the NCAA Tournament.

Seventh-seeded Fairfield beat third-seeded Saint Peter’s 52-47 in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference semifinal at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on Monday.

“It’s believing in yourself and believing in your team,” Fairfield junior guard Jake Wojcik said. “We’re peaking at the best time.”

Junior guard Caleb Green led Fairfield with 14 points. Wojcik added 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Fairfield (10-16) will play ninth-seeded Iona (11-5) at 4 p.m. Saturday in the title game.

In addition to Friday’s win, Farfield beat No. 10 seed Manhattan 59-58 in overtime in the first round and second-seeded Monmouth 79-60 in the semifinals.

“We’ve had this theme of ‘one in a row four times,’ ” Fairfield coach Jay Young said. “Our guys have had a great approach all week. It’s great to be in this position.”

