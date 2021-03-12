Fairfield advances to MAAC men's final

The Fairfield University men’s basketball team won just one of its first 10 games.
The Stags were 3-12 at the end of January.
Now, Fairfield is a win away from the NCAA Tournament.
Seventh-seeded Fairfield beat third-seeded Saint Peter’s 52-47 in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference semifinal at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on Monday.
“It’s believing in yourself and believing in your team,” Fairfield junior guard Jake Wojcik said. “We’re peaking at the best time.”
Junior guard Caleb Green led Fairfield with 14 points. Wojcik added 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
Fairfield (10-16) will play ninth-seeded Iona (11-5) at 4 p.m. Saturday in the title game.
In addition to Friday’s win, Farfield beat No. 10 seed Manhattan 59-58 in overtime in the first round and second-seeded Monmouth 79-60 in the semifinals.
“We’ve had this theme of ‘one in a row four times,’ ” Fairfield coach Jay Young said. “Our guys have had a great approach all week. It’s great to be in this position.”
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Tags
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.