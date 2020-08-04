San Antonio Spurs Keldon Johnson (3) attempts a shot against Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid (21) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)
The 76ers gave up 46 points in the fourth quarter of Saturday night’s 127-121 loss to the Indiana Pacers.
On Monday night, Philadelphia’s defense improved.
The Sixers only yielded 43 points in the fourth quarter of a 132-130 win over the San Antonio Spurs.
“I think it stinks,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said of Philadelphia’s defense after Monday’s win. “I think it’s not anything that we are or believe in or talk about.”
Philadelphia has split its first two games in the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida. The Sixers did little in those two games to convince anyone they are serious NBA title contenders.
Philadelphia (40-27), which plays the Washington Wizards at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the third of eight seeding games, is currently the No. 6 playoff seed the Eastern Conference.
The biggest problem is the defense. The Sixers are the first team to allow more than 40 points in the fourth quarter of back-to-back games since the Orlando Magic in 1991. Philadelphia hadn’t given up 40 or more points in consecutive fourth quarters since 1967.
“It needs to be fixed,” Brown said of the defense, “and it will be.”
Philadelphia has especially been troubled by perimeter players. T.J. Warren of the Pacers scored 53 and DeMar DeRozan of the Spurs scored 30 against the Sixers.
Philadelphia often talks of wanting to be the best defensive team in the NBA.
“We have to take the challenge,” center Joel Embiid said. “We haven’t been able to keep our man in front of us. We have to a better job. I have to do a better job of protecting the rim.”
Shake Milton is a second point of debate. Before seeding games began, the Sixers touted a lineup change in which Milton took over at point guard, Ben Simmons moved to power forward and veteran forward Al Horford headed to the bench.
The theory was Milton's ability to shoot from the perimeter would help the Sixers space out defenses and give Embiid more opportunities inside.
But Milton took just one shot and was scoreless against the Pacers. He rebounded against the Spurs to score 16, including the winning 3-pointer with 7.2 seconds left.
However, with only six seeding games left before the playoffs begin Aug. 17, it’s hard to envision Milton handling the ball in the fourth quarter of critical playoff games.
Still, Milton's winning shot should boost his confidence.
“The poise and grace that he goes about his business with I think was reflected in that moment,” Brown said. “He just was very calm and took a lot of belief in himself and ended up, maybe, with one of the bigger shots of his career.”
A positive for the Sixers has been Embiid, who scored 41 and grabbed 21 rebounds against the Pacers and contributed 27 points and nine rebounds against the Spurs.
He has looked especially adept at passing out of double-teams in the post to open Sixers on the perimeter.
But Embiid knows what the Sixers have done in the first games in Orlando just isn’t good enough.
“We can’t settle,” he said. “We've all got to keep on getting better because the way we’ve been playing, that’s not going to cut it.”
