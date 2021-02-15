Even as winter makes it a challenge, some fishers going out and coming home with catches

Dave said President’s Day had a few fishers out stirring around.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It is a good time to start gearing up for the always highly anticipated March 1 resumption of striped bass season in the inlets, bays and streams here in New Jersey.

He reminded that circle hooks are required to be used when fishing for striped bass with natural baits such as clam, spot, bunker and other cut and live bait.

We can keep one fish daily measuring between 28 inches to less than 38 inches in all state marine waters up to 3 miles off starting March 1.

This is also a good time to sign up for the New Jersey Saltwater Registry. It is free. Go to njfishandwildlife.com.

Figured it is also a good time to check in with what might be happening elsewhere.

Good contact Ryan White at Hatteras Jack in Rodanthe on the Outer Banks of North Carolina used the term "wintertime blues."

But then he talked about them catching puppy drumfish and sea mullet on the south end beaches, and, when conditions allow, bluefin and blackfin tuna offshore.