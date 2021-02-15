Even as winter makes it a challenge, some fishers going out and coming home with catches

Sounds as though "cabin fever" can be applied to describe fishing during this recent stretch of wintry weather.
Conditions are not great for fishers, but it seems as though some die-hards are bundling up and toughing it out.
Mike Moore at Bucktails Outfitters in Mays Landing provided a solid report Monday when the local scribe called.
He had a customer close by, and when Moore was giving the report he asked the fisher what was happening.
“Big fish” was the reply from the background.
Moore said a lot of people were buying "stuff” to go fishing, including bloodworm and frozen grass shrimp for bait.
Previous but recent reports describe white perch as being more in the mid-river regions rather than upriver off the popular bulkhead in Great Egg Harbor River at Mays Landing.
Tuckahoe River Game Preserve has had some, too. The Mullica River area also has white perch. Bass River also has been mentioned.
Dave Showell at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon said live grass shrimp are staying lively in the deeper back-bay holes during this normal mid-February chill.
Sounds as though bloodworm are quality and in good supply. Minnows also work as bait for perch.
Dave said President’s Day had a few fishers out stirring around.
It is a good time to start gearing up for the always highly anticipated March 1 resumption of striped bass season in the inlets, bays and streams here in New Jersey.
He reminded that circle hooks are required to be used when fishing for striped bass with natural baits such as clam, spot, bunker and other cut and live bait.
We can keep one fish daily measuring between 28 inches to less than 38 inches in all state marine waters up to 3 miles off starting March 1.
This is also a good time to sign up for the New Jersey Saltwater Registry. It is free. Go to njfishandwildlife.com.
Figured it is also a good time to check in with what might be happening elsewhere.
Good contact Ryan White at Hatteras Jack in Rodanthe on the Outer Banks of North Carolina used the term "wintertime blues."
But then he talked about them catching puppy drumfish and sea mullet on the south end beaches, and, when conditions allow, bluefin and blackfin tuna offshore.
He said they have not had much freezing weather. He said he expects a good early start for puppy drum and sea trout in the back bays as a result,
Follow Shep at
ShepOnFishing
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
Contact: 609-350-0388
