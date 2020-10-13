EHT grad Yvandy Rigby makes 4 tackles for Temple in loss to Navy

Temple linebacker Yvandy Rigby, an Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, in action during a 31-29 season-opening loss to Navy on Saturday. Rigby made four tackles.
Zamani Feelings Photography, Temple U. / Provided
Redshirt-freshman linebacker Yvandy Rigby and the Temple University football team made their 2020 debuts Saturday.
Rigby, a 2018 Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, made four tackles, including two solo, in the Owls’ 31-29 loss to Navy.
Rigby appeared in four games last season as a true freshman but was redshirted. In 2018, he played at the Milford Academy in New Berlin, New York, where he had 57 tackles, four sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble for a team that went 10-2.
As an EHT senior in 2017, Rigby made 57 tackles, including 12.5 for loss and four sacks. He also had 14 receptions for 147 yards. He played in the Phil Simms N.J. North-South All-Star Football Classic that year.
Rigby is one of several Press-area athletes playing this fall despite hundreds of athletes having their seasons canceled or postponed to the spring due to COVID-19. To submit an item for the college notebook, email jrusso@pressofac.com.
100420_spt_mainlandfb
Egg Harbor Township quarterback Christian Rando looks for an open receiver Saturday vs. Mainland Regional.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
100420_spt_mainlandfb
On Oct. 3 2020, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School football hosts Egg Harbor Township High School. MRHS running back #4 Ja'Briel Mace is brought down just shy of the goalline
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
100420_spt_mainlandfb
Mainland Regional defensive lineman Sam Eptstein holds up the football as he crosses the goal line to score a defensive touchdown Saturday in Linwood. Eptstein recovered a fumbled snap on an Egg Harbor Township punt attempt and sprinted 5 yards for the score. It sparked the Mustangs in a 13-6 win to open the season.
. PressofAC.com
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
100420_spt_mainlandfb
On Oct. 3 2020, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School football hosts Egg Harbor Township High School. EHTHS #13 Christian Rando launches a pass down field.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
100420_spt_mainlandfb
On Oct. 3 2020, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School football hosts Egg Harbor Township High School. MRHS #20 Nick Wagner takes down EHTHS #13 Christian Rando.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
100420_spt_mainlandfb
On Oct. 3 2020, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School football hosts Egg Harbor Township High School. Spacing signs greet visitors to the stadium at the entrances.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
100420_spt_mainlandfb
On Oct. 3 2020, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School football hosts Egg Harbor Township High School. MRHS #20 Nick Wagner tries to pull free from EHTHS #8 Amir Dunn.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
100420_spt_mainlandfb
On Oct. 3 2020, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School football hosts Egg Harbor Township High School. MRHS #7 Bam Swain closes the hole that EHTHS #15 Avery Mckim tries to make his way through.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
100420_spt_mainlandfb
On Oct. 3 2020, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School football hosts Egg Harbor Township High School. EHTHS Quarterback #13 Christian Rando gets sacked by MRHS #3 Dennis Moreno.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
100420_spt_mainlandfb
On Oct. 3 2020, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School football hosts Egg Harbor Township High School. MRHS #20 Nick Wagner looks to a open lane down the sidelines.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
100420_spt_mainlandfb
