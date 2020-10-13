 Skip to main content
EHT grad Yvandy Rigby makes 4 tackles for Temple in loss to Navy
Temple linebacker Yvandy Rigby, an Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, in action during a 31-29 season-opening loss to Navy on Saturday. Rigby made four tackles.

 Zamani Feelings Photography, Temple U. / Provided

Redshirt-freshman linebacker Yvandy Rigby and the Temple University football team made their 2020 debuts Saturday.

Rigby, a 2018 Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, made four tackles, including two solo, in the Owls’ 31-29 loss to Navy.

Rigby appeared in four games last season as a true freshman but was redshirted. In 2018, he played at the Milford Academy in New Berlin, New York, where he had 57 tackles, four sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble for a team that went 10-2.

As an EHT senior in 2017, Rigby made 57 tackles, including 12.5 for loss and four sacks. He also had 14 receptions for 147 yards. He played in the Phil Simms N.J. North-South All-Star Football Classic that year.

* * *

Rigby is one of several Press-area athletes playing this fall despite hundreds of athletes having their seasons canceled or postponed to the spring due to COVID-19. To submit an item for the college notebook, email jrusso@pressofac.com.

Yvandy Rigby 2020 Temple U. football team 2018 EHT H.S. graduate

 Temple U. / Provided
Sports Reporter

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July of 2013

