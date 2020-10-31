 Skip to main content
EHT football team wins second straight
EHT football team wins second straight

Atlantic City vs Egg Harbor Township football game

Egg Harbor Township senior Avery McKim is hauled down by Atlantic City’s Jayden Jones during the first half of Friday’s game in Atlantic City. McKim rushed 18 times for 126 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles’ 26-12 win, their first of the season.

Avery McKim and Rondell Vaughan Jr. each ran for more than 100 yards as the Egg Harbor Township High School football team beat Atlantic City 40-21 Friday night.

EHT (3-2) has won two straight. McKim carried 19 times for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Vaughan rushed 16 times for 125 yards.

Junior quarterback Aaron Bullock threw two TD passes, and sophomore quarterback Christian Rando threw one TD pass.

Senior defensive back Darius Brown (two sacks) and junior defensive tackle James Mahana (two tackles for losses) led the EHT defense.

Egg Harbor, which has not played a home game because its field is being repaired, will play at Oakcrest (0-5) on Nov. 6.

Egg Harbor Township 7 6 20 7 – 40

Atlantic City 7 6 0 8 – 21

