EHT boys and Mainland Regional girls win Atlantic County track team championships

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP – Ahmad Brock says each year at the Atlantic County track and field championships people expect the Egg Harbor Township High School boys track and field team to falter.
“Every year they say EHT is losing talent,” Brock, an EHT senior standout, said. “But every year we have new young (athletes) stepping up and coming up big for us.”
The same can be said for the Mainland Regional girls.
Both schools continued their recent dominance of the meet at Buena Regional on Thursday afternoon.
Egg Harbor won its sixth straight county title, outscoring second-place Oakcrest 178-71. Mainland Regional outscored second-place EHT 162-125 to win the county title for the third time in the past four meets. There was no high school spring sports season last year because of the pandemic.
The county meet began outdoor track and field’s championship season. The South Jersey championships will be held next weekend. The state group championships are scheduled for June11/12 and the Meet of Champions is June 19.
“It’s great to come out here and test our skills against other people and see how we stand” Brock said. “This shows us our potential moving on these next few weeks.”
Brock sparked EHT with wins in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and the triple jump. He ran a personal best 11.74 seconds to win the 100.
The Eagles also got wins from James Mahana (shot -put), Malachi Wesley (110 and 400 hurdles) and Nico Valdivieso (1,600 run).
The Eagles foursome of Chase Mazur, CJ Lamonica, Amir Halim and Richard Axelsson also won the 4x800 relay in 8:53.70.
Some key performances from underclassmen propelled the Mainland girls to their win.
Freshman Claudia Boothe won the 1,600 and 3,200 runs. Boothe, Savannah Hodgens and Gisell Obergfell swept the top three places in the 3,200 to clinch the team win.
Mainland also got wins from sophomore Paige Bonczek in the long jump, and junior Eva Morrison in the pole vault and high jump.
The Mainland foursome of Mary Kate Merenich, Chloe Malone, Lily Malone and Gillian Lovett won the 4x800 relay.
“This feels really good,” Bonczek said. “We have a lot of young talent. It will be nice to see where we go from here. We’re looking good. It’s a very talented and supportive group of girls. We’re friends on and off the track. It’s really nice.”
COMPLETE GIRLS WINNERS
100 dash: Lauren Princz, EHT, 11.76
200 dash: Lauren Princz, EHT, 24.76
400 dash: Diamond McLaughlin, Absegami, 57.12
800 run: Meg Winterbottom, Cedar Creek, 2:30.14
1,600 run: Claudia Boothe, Mainland Regional, 5:39.86
3,200 run: Claudia Boothe, Mainland Regional, 12;25.17
100 hurdles: Mariah Stephens, EHT, 15.19
400 hurdles: Diamond McLaughlin, Absegami, 1:01.68
4x100: EHT (Jayda Green, Anne Rutledge, Mariah Stephens, Lauren Princz) 49.58
4x800: Mainland Regional (Mary Kate Merenich, Chloe Malone, Lily Malone, Gillian Lovett)
4x400: EHT (Alexa Ali, Lauren Princz, Julia Albeirco, Ann Rutledge) 4:06.71
Shot put: Tey’ana Ames, AC, 38-0.5
Discus: Michaela Pomatto, EHT, 130-4
Javelin: Kylee Alvarez, Absegami, 130-6
Triple jump: Mariah Stephens, EHT, 35-11.50
High jump: Eva Morrison, Mainland Regional, 4-10
Pole vault: Eva Morrison, Mainland, 10-0
COMPLETE BOYS WINNERS
100 dash: Ahmad Brock, EHT, 10.74
200 dash: Ahmad Brock, EHT, 22.16
400 dash: Xander Roberts, Pville, 49.88
800 run: David Kenny, St. Augustine, 2:00.09
1,600 run: Nichol Valdivieso, EHT, 4:333.06
3,200 run: Linden Wineland, Mainland, 10:19.49
110 hurdles: Malachi Wesley, EHT, 15.09
400 hurdles: Malachi Wesley, EHT, 1:01.56
4x100 Relay: Holy Spirit (Logan Hagerty, Jayden Llanos, Luke Halbruner, Devin Lee) 43.89
4x800 Relay: EHT (Chase Mazur, C.J. Lamonica, Amir Halim, Richard Axelsson) 8:53.70
4x400 Relay: Holy Spirit (Devin Lee, Luke Halbruner, Jayden Llanos, Elijah Steward) 3:25.50
High jump: Sahmir Brown, Absegami, 5-10
Long jump: Elijah Steward, Holy Spirit, 21-10.75
Triple jump: Ahmad Brock, EHT, 44-1.5
Pole vault: Ryan Merlino, Oakcrest, 11-0
Javelin: Austin Hudak, Hammonton, 160-8
Shot put: James Mahana, EHT, 49-3.75.
Discus: Franklin Simms, St. Augustine, 155-08
