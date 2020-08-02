Egg Harbor City won a doubleheader Saturday at home, beating Northfield 11-8 in a game that was halted a week ago, and defeating Absecon 7-5.
The game against Northfield had been halted in the fifth inning with EHC leading 7-3 when the lights at third base went out. Winning pitcher Derek Heritage, who also pitched in the game a week ago, went one inning Saturday and had a total of six strikeouts. Matt Rivera closed out the win. Colin Fabio hit a solo homer for Egg Harbor (5-7) on Saturday. Jason Rapisardi had two hits for the whole game.
Egg Harbor City trailed 4-3 in the fifth inning against Absecon, but Fabio hit a three-run homer to put his team up to stay at 6-4. Zach Newman went 2 for 3. Winning pitcher Matt Verieri pitched into the fifth inning and struck out eight. Jon Newman, Zach's brother, worked middle relief and struck out two, and closer Joe Hamill also had two strikeouts.
Tim Marker had two hits for Absecon (6-6).
