Egg Harbor City scored the winning run on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 13th inning and beat visiting Ventnor 6-5 on Wednesday in the Atlantic County Baseball League playoffs.
Zach Newman walked with two outs to bring in the winning run.
The game was in Bracket B of the double-elimination first-round playoffs, and eighth-seeded Ventnor was eliminated with it's second playoff loss.
Matt Rivera went 3 for 6 with an RBI and pitched from the eighth to the 12th inning. Jon Rivera, Matt's brother, was 2 for 3.
Jon Newman, Zach's brother, pitched the top of the 13th to get the win. Joe Hamill started for EHC (6-9, including regular season and playoffs) and worked four innings with three strikeouts. Reliever Drew Powell had three stikeouts in three innings.
Ventnor (0-13) led 3-0 in the first inning on Alejandro Rosado's three-run homer and scored twice in the top of the 12th to go up 5-3 before seventh-seeded Egg Harbor (6-9) tied it again.Javi Vega doubled.
Ventnor's pitchers were starter and player-coach Nate Wallace, Gabe Gilger, Rosado and John Bronco.
Hammonton 5, Margate Green Wave 3: Top-seeded Hammonton was up 5-0 after four innings and held on to win in Bracket A. Winning pitcher Joe Marino went six innings, gave up three hits and struck out eight. Steve Brady worked the seventh inning and gave up one run, striking out two. Kenny Levari hit a sacrifice fly, and Hammonton (10-4) twice scored on wild pitches. Dan Gavlick hit an RBI single.
Sam Daggers had three hits for the fourth-seeded Green Wave (6-8). The Green Wave was eliminated with its second playoff loss.
Thursday's schedule: The Margate Hurricanes hosted Egg Harbor City in B Bracket, and the loser of that game was eliminated. The winner will meet third-seeded Ocean City (10-4) on Friday.
A win by O.C. would give it the B bracket title.
Hammonton hosts fifth-seeded Absecon (8-6) in A Bracket. A win by Absecon would make it the bracket winner. If Hammonton wins, the two teams will meet Friday in Absecon for the A Bracket crown.
The two bracket winners meet starting Monday in a best-of-three series for the ACBL championship.
