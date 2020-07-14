The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to the recent past to solve a current problem.
Offensive lineman Jason Peters, one of the top players in franchise history, will return on a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday morning.
Peters, 38, will play right guard, not his familiar left tackle position. Eagles Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks tore his Achilles tendon during an offseason workout in the spring and will miss the entire season. The Eagles have committed to starting second-year lineman Andre Dillard at left tackle, and Peters is now listed as a guard on their roster.
Peters, a six-time All Pro selection, was signed by the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent tight end in 2004. He joined the Eagles via a 2009 trade. He has started 140 games and made seven Pro Bowls in his 11 Philadelphia seasons.
Peters started 13 games last season, but he had trouble completing games because of injuries.
Once Brooks was injured, there was immediate speculation that Philadelphia would bring Peters back as a guard.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson said in May he was staying in regular contact with Peters.
“I have a lot of respect for a guy like Jason Peters to play that left tackle position for so many years at a high level," Pederson said. "I have a lot of respect for his game and what he has accomplished in his career."
With Peters' addition, the Eagles have bolstered their depth at the guard position.
Matt Pryor, the Eagles sixth round pick in 2018, started in place of the injured Brooks in Philadelphia’s playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks last season. The Eagles drafted offensive lineman Jack Driscoll in the fourth round of this year’s draft. Guards Sua Opeta and Nate Herbig are also on the roster.
The Eagles signed Opeta, an undrafted free agent, in week 14 of last season. Herberg made the Eagles roster as undrafted free agent last season, appearing in two games.
Even with Peters' return, the Eagles remain committed to Dillard.
Meanwhile, the Eagles selected Dillard in the first round of the 2019 draft. He started four games but had his share of struggles last season.
“As we move forward, Andre Dillard was the player that we drafted to be that left tackle for us,” Pederson said in May. "Andre played last year, and I think that kind of propels him into this offseason where he's taken command of that role. I have a ton of confidence in Andre Dillard.”
The Eagles are expected to open the 2020 season in Washington on Sept. 13.
When does it start?
Pool play at approximately 60 venues will start July 14 and run through July 16.
Who is sanctioning the event?
United States Specialty Sports Association is sanctioning the tournament.
What local teams are playing in the event?
Vineland, Ocean City, Holy Spirit, Egg Harbor Township, Cedar Creek, ACIT, Millville, Barnegat, Southern Regional, Pinelands Regional, Mainland Regional and Buena Regional are the local teams competing in the Last Dance.
What is the format of the tournament?
Each team will have three pool-play games through July 16. Sixty sites will be used statewide based on location, placing teams into 32 regions.
Most regions will have two groups of four teams. After two pool-play games, the team with the best record from each group will play for the regional championship July 16. The lower seeds also play the third pool-play game.
Other regions are just four teams, and the team with the best record after three pool-play games wins the title.
The 32 regional champions advance to the single-elimination rounds July 21-30. There will be two brackets — North Jersey and South Jersey — with 16 teams each. The North and South winners will play for the state title.
All single-elimination games will be played at minor league parks, including Yogi Berra Stadium (New Jersey Jackals/Montclair State University), TD Bank Ballpark (Somerset Patriots), Skylands Park (Sussex County Miners) and FirstEnergy Park (Lakewood BlueClaws), with the championship game at 7 p.m. July 30 at Arm & Hammer Park (Trenton Thunder).
How much are tickets for the event?
The Last Dance tournament is only be charging admission to games contested at independent and minor league parks.
Will high school coaches be coaching their teams?
The tournament must adhere to the NJSIAA’s summer coaching guidelines, which says coaches cannot coach their players Monday. So some teams will not be coached by their normal high school coach.
What are the health guidelines for the tournament?
Every coach, player and umpire will have their temperature checked before each game. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will be sent home. Players and coaches are required to wear masks in the dugout, but players don’t have to wear facial coverings on the field.
Masks are recommended for all fans, and social distancing will be enforced.
When are local teams playing?
Ocean City Region at Ocean City High School
July 14
Triple Crown Baseball (EHT) vs. Mainland Reg., 1
Ocean City vs. Millville , 4
BPC Spartans (Holy Spirit) vs. ACIT, 7
July 15
Millville vs. ACIT, 1
BPC Spartans vs. Triple Crown Baseball, 4
Mainland Reg. vs. Ocean City, 7
July 16
Triple Crown Baseball vs. Millville, 1
ACIT vs. Mainland, 4
Ocean City vs. BPC Spartans, 7
Williamstown Region at Williamstown High School
July 14
EHC Pirates (Cedar Creek) vs. Buena Reg., 4
Williamstown vs. Timber Creek, 7
July 15
EHC Pirates vs. Timber Creek, 4
Buena Reg. vs. Williamstown, 7
July 16
EHC Pirates vs. Williamstown, 4
Buena Reg. vs. Timber Creek, 7
Note: The team with the highest record wins the regional title and advances to the single-elimination rounds in the South Jersey bracket.
Pitman Region B at Glassboro High School
July 14
Game 1: Team SISU (Eastern Reg.) vs. Bulldogs (Glassboro), 3
Game 2: Vineland Gamecocks vs. Glendora Thunder (Triton Reg.), 5:30
July 15
GM1 Winner vs. GM2 Winner, 3
GM1 Loser vs. GM2 Loser, 5:30
Note: The two teams with the highest record after two games will play the two with the highest record from Pitman A
Pitman A and B crossover at Alycon Field
July 16
Pitman A No. 2 seed vs. Pitman B No. 2 seed, 4
Pitman A No. 1 seed vs. Pitman B No. 1 seed, 7 (winner advances to single-elimination rounds in the South Jersey bracket)
Note: The third and fourth seeds from Pitman A and B will play each other at 3 and 5:30 p.m., respectively, at Glassboro.
Barnegat-Bayville Region
Barnegat Division at Barnegat High School
July 14
Game 1: B-Baseball (Barnegat) vs. Southern Reg., 10 a.m.
Game 2: Point Pleasant Borough vs. Point Beach Gulls (Point Pleasant Beach), 1
July 15
GM1 Winner vs. GM2 Winner, 10 a.m.
GM1 Loser vs. GM2 Loser, 1
Bayville Division at Leiter Field in Bayville
July 14
Game 1: Tuckerton/ Little Egg Harbor Baseball (Pinelands Reg.) vs. Donovan Catholic, 5
Game 2: TR East Raiders (Toms River East) vs. Central Baseball (Central Reg.), 8
July 15
GM1 Winner vs. GM2 Winner, 5
GM1 Loser vs. GM2 Loser, 8
Note: The two teams in each division with the highest record after two games will play each other. The top seed from Barnegat-Bayville play for the title and advances to the single elimination rounds in the South Jersey bracket.
Barnegat-Bayville Region crossover
July 16 at Leiter Field
Barnegat No. 2 seed vs. Bayville No. 2 seed, 5
Barnegat No. 1 seed vs. Bayville No. 1 seed, 8 (winner advances to single-elimination rounds)
July 16 at Barnegat H.S.
Barnegat No. 3 seed vs. Bayville No. 3 seed, 10 a.m.
Barnegat No. 4 seed vs. Bayville No. 4 seed, 1
