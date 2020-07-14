The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to the recent past to solve a current problem.

Offensive lineman Jason Peters, one of the top players in franchise history, will return on a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday morning.

Peters, 38, will play right guard, not his familiar left tackle position. Eagles Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks tore his Achilles tendon during an offseason workout in the spring and will miss the entire season. The Eagles have committed to starting second-year lineman Andre Dillard at left tackle, and Peters is now listed as a guard on their roster.

Peters, a six-time All Pro selection, was signed by the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent tight end in 2004. He joined the Eagles via a 2009 trade. He has started 140 games and made seven Pro Bowls in his 11 Philadelphia seasons.

Peters started 13 games last season, but he had trouble completing games because of injuries.

Once Brooks was injured, there was immediate speculation that Philadelphia would bring Peters back as a guard.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said in May he was staying in regular contact with Peters.

“I have a lot of respect for a guy like Jason Peters to play that left tackle position for so many years at a high level," Pederson said. "I have a lot of respect for his game and what he has accomplished in his career."

With Peters' addition, the Eagles have bolstered their depth at the guard position.

Matt Pryor, the Eagles sixth round pick in 2018, started in place of the injured Brooks in Philadelphia’s playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks last season. The Eagles drafted offensive lineman Jack Driscoll in the fourth round of this year’s draft. Guards Sua Opeta and Nate Herbig are also on the roster.

The Eagles signed Opeta, an undrafted free agent, in week 14 of last season. Herberg made the Eagles roster as undrafted free agent last season, appearing in two games.

Even with Peters' return, the Eagles remain committed to Dillard.

Meanwhile, the Eagles selected Dillard in the first round of the 2019 draft. He started four games but had his share of struggles last season.

“As we move forward, Andre Dillard was the player that we drafted to be that left tackle for us,” Pederson said in May. "Andre played last year, and I think that kind of propels him into this offseason where he's taken command of that role. I have a ton of confidence in Andre Dillard.”

The Eagles are expected to open the 2020 season in Washington on Sept. 13.

Contact: 609-272-7209

MMcGarry@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

