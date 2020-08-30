Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, seen before a 2019 game, says systemic racism is an issue the nation must confront. ‘We can all love our country, but to love our country is to own our country,’ he said Sunday, ‘and that’s where I really believe strongly that we have to own the good and own the bad.’
Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie began his annual state of the franchise address by confronting the COVID-19 pandemic and systemic racism.
He concluded with quotes from Martin Luther King Jr. and Ghandi.
In between, Lurie didn’t shy away from giving his opinions, saying there’s so much pain in the country and the world.
Lurie compared the death toll from the new coronavirus to watching five Boeing 737 airplanes crash daily.
“These are needless deaths, needless,” he said during a video conference with reporters. “We should be similar to most countries on this planet, and yet we are an embarrassment and a tragic embarrassment, and that’s where we stand.”
Lurie said systemic racism is the United States’ legacy.
“We can all love our country,” he said, “but to love our country is to own our country, and that’s where I really believe strongly that we have to own the good and own the bad, and we won’t be able to change the bad until we realize we’re responsible for it.”
Lurie said he plans to open Lincoln Financial Field as a polling place this election day. He said the Eagles will close their offices that day to encourage employees to vote. He said Eagles employees will get involved in helping register people to vote.
“I do believe that elections really do matter, and this is a stark one,” he said. “I encourage everybody (to vote), and the Eagles will be 1,000% supportive of that effort.”
The Eagles found themselves in their own controversy this summer when wide receiver DeSean Jackson posted anti-Semitic statements on social media, including quotes erroneously attributed to Adolf Hitler.
“I thought the social media posts were disgusting and appalling,” said Lurie, who is Jewish. “I’ve known DeSean for a long time. Obviously, we all have. He has, I think, really understood the ramifications of that appalling post. So far, everything that we’ve asked him to do to both educate himself and to learn and take action, he’s done completely. So, I would hope that would continue.”
Lurie said he’s optimistic the NFL will be able to navigate COVID-19 and play its season. The Eagles open in Washington on Sept. 13.
“I’m also really cognizant that the virus will control (how the NFL season unfolds),” he said. “We will not control that. We will do the very, very best we can as a league and as a team to try to keep everybody as safe as possible. It’s inevitable there’s going to be ups and downs here, but I think we have a significant roster size, we have positional flexibility. We know going in that there’s going to be some unusual games where players might be playing positions they’ve hardly ever played.”
Fans will not be able to attend Eagles home games at least to start the season. Lurie said the team is working to develop innovative ways to change that as the season progresses. He said the team hasn’t laid off any employees, and he declined to discuss how much the Eagles would lose in revenue if fans weren’t allowed to attend games this season.
Lurie said he believes his fellow NFL owners also are eager for change when it comes to social issues.
“I’m very close to some of them,” Lurie said, “and they suffer, and they’re embarrassed by our country and embarrassed and hurt. And know we have to listen, because we don’t even understand it as well as those that are particularly oppressed.”
Lurie also answered a few football questions, but they were a small part of his conversation with reporters.
“Football,” he said, “seems awfully trivial at the moment.
