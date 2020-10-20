Eagles' injury woes a three-year trend after medical staff shakeup

The same could be said about the 2018 and '19 seasons. Two years ago, the Eagles finished last in the NFL in Football Outsiders' formula with 117 adjusted games lost to injury. Last year, they finished 21st with 84.4. And yet, they still finished 9-7 each season and made the postseason.

"The last two years, the injuries have really hurt our football team," general manager Howie Roseman said in January. "There is a part of that that is natural during the game. Injuries are going to happen. But we have to figure out a way to get better here.

"We can help from a front-office perspective by looking at the players that we bring in. Hope is not a strategy when it comes to injuries. When you bring in guys that are injured, it obviously increases the risk that they will get hurt again."

And yet, Roseman brought back over 30 veterans who have been prone to injury like tackle Jason Peters and wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery. Peters has already missed three games to a toe injury, Jackson has missed three to a hamstring strain, and Jeffery has missed all six following December foot surgery.

While Vinny Curry had been relatively unscathed over his career, the 32-year-old defensive end, who was re-signed just before training camp, has already missed four games to a hamstring strain.