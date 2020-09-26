Eagles have to prepare for Bengals rookie QB Joe Burrow

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nate Gerry has one question about Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.
“I’m actually still trying to figure out the coach who told him he wasn’t good enough to go to Nebraska,” said Gerry, a former Cornhusker.
Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft, and the Bengals (0-2) will face the Eagles (0-2) at Lincoln Financial Field at 1 p.m. Sunday.
“Joe Burrow looks like a veteran back there,” Gerry said. “He’s very poised.”
Burrow’s Nebraska connections run deep. His father, Jim, was a Nebraska assistant coach. Burrow’s older brothers, Jamie and Dan, played for Nebraska. But the Cornhuskers never offered Joe a scholarship.
He began his college career at Ohio State before transferring to Louisiana State, where he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Tigers to the national championship.
In his first two pro games, Burrow has completed 61.9% (60 for 97) of his passes for 509 yards, three touchdowns and just one interception. He’s also rushed for a score. Eagles coach Doug Pederson has been impressed by Burrow’s ability to extend plays.
“He's taken some hits these first couple of weeks and really bounced up,” Pederson said. “I just think nothing ... right now, nothing has really phased him. He's mentally tough, physically tough.”
Burrow is the latest challenge for an Eagles defense that has struggled this season and gotten a free pass because so much attention has been focused on the poor play of Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz.
The Eagles have given up an average of 32 points, which ranks 25th out of 32 NFL teams. The Los Angeles Rams rushed for 191 yards and produced 449 yards of offense in last week’s 37-19 win over Philadelphia.
Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz took the blame for that performance.
“I had a poor game plan,” Schwartz said. “We had a very simple game plan. What I thought would make it easier didn't make it easier. It sounds funny to talk about, but a more complex game plan would have narrowed the focus of each individual player.”
There was also a debate after the Rams game on whether the Eagles miss safety Malcolm Jenkins, who signed in the offseason as free agent with the New Orleans Saints after six successful seasons in Philadelphia. The speculation is that Philadelphia not only missed Jenkins and his ability to help stop the run but also his leadership.
To Eagles safety Jalen Mills, questions about Jenkins are superfluous at best.
“Malcolm doesn’t play for us, so people can get that out of their heads,” Mills said. “So much respect for him and what he’s done, for not only me but this team and this organization. At this point, this is the Philadelphia Eagles. There is no void as far as our leaders and our captains on this team.”
One of the Eagles' biggest problems on the defense the first two games was lack of a pass rush. Philadelphia must put pressure on Burrow. The Eagles had three sacks in the season-opening loss to Washington but just one against the Rams. Philadelphia could also be playing Sunday without standout defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, who is expected to be a game-time decision with an abdominal injury.
“We have to make sure we rush him good, because he likes to run around back there,” Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said. “He’s pretty fast and has a great arm. We have to make sure we disrupt him the whole game.”
