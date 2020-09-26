Eagles have to prepare for Bengals rookie QB Joe Burrow

Burrow is the latest challenge for an Eagles defense that has struggled this season and gotten a free pass because so much attention has been focused on the poor play of Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz.

The Eagles have given up an average of 32 points, which ranks 25th out of 32 NFL teams. The Los Angeles Rams rushed for 191 yards and produced 449 yards of offense in last week’s 37-19 win over Philadelphia.

Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz took the blame for that performance.

“I had a poor game plan,” Schwartz said. “We had a very simple game plan. What I thought would make it easier didn't make it easier. It sounds funny to talk about, but a more complex game plan would have narrowed the focus of each individual player.”

There was also a debate after the Rams game on whether the Eagles miss safety Malcolm Jenkins, who signed in the offseason as free agent with the New Orleans Saints after six successful seasons in Philadelphia. The speculation is that Philadelphia not only missed Jenkins and his ability to help stop the run but also his leadership.

To Eagles safety Jalen Mills, questions about Jenkins are superfluous at best.