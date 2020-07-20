Jalen Reagor runs a drill at the NFLscouting combine in Indianapolis in February. The Eagles chose the TCU wide receiver in the first round of the draft. Training camp for him and all of their other rookies begins Tuesday in Philadelphia.
The Philadelphia Eagles are counting on wide receiver Jalen Reagor, a first-round draft pick out of TCU, to play a big role for them as a rookie this year. He was the 22nd overall pick.
They pushed most of the business right to the last minute this year, but the Philadelphia Eagles did reach contract agreements on with all of their draft picks in time for Tuesday’s due date for rookies to report to training camp.
Only two of their 10 picks had signed before Monday. But first-round pick Jalen Reagor reached an agreement Monday morning. The rest fell like dominoes shortly thereafter.
Reagor is expected to be part of a revamped wide receiver corps that may not include veteran Alshon Jeffery. He and all other veterans coming off injuries in 2019 and the quarterbacks are due to report Thursday, with the rest of the team due next Tuesday.
Jeffery underwent Lisfranc (foot) surgery in December and still has not been medically cleared for any action.
So now that everyone has a contract, who are the rookies who have the best chances at landing on the 53-man roster and making major impacts in their first year?
The answers likely will depend heavily on the health of the rest of the team and whether any veterans opt out of the 2019 season due to a coronavirus pandemic that still threatens this entire season.
Training camps around the league will look drastically different than any that have come before, thanks to precautions the league are either planning to implement or are still negotiating with the NFLPA for approval.
And because all offseason camps (rookie camp, organized team activities and mandatory minicamp) were not allowed to be held, almost all rookies will hit camp further behind than in any other season since all the offseason camps began in the 1980s.
Reagor, taken with the No. 22 overall pick, will be the highest-paid rookie, with a four-year contract worth $13.3 million and the standard fifth-year club option, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.
He also could make the most noise, not necessarily for the amount of passes he catches, but because of his extraordinary punt-return ability. His speed and quickness rival that of teammate DeSean Jackson, who also is coming off an injury.
Jackson was an electric returner throughout his first three seasons in the league, compiling an average of 11.2 yards per attempt and converting four into touchdowns.
Jackson was phased out of the return game after 2010 but insists he still has the same speed with which he entered the league in 2008, even after coming off hernia surgery.
After Jackson’s 2019 season essentially was washed away following a spectacular season opener against Washington, the Eagles struggled with chunk pass plays because they had no other big-speed players at wide receiver.
That changed with the draft additions of Reagor, John Hightower and Quez Watkins and the trade for Marquise Goodwin, called “one of the fastest men in the world,” by general manager Howie Roseman.
And they still have Jackson, Jeffery (if healthy), Greg Ward and a second-round pick from last year, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, among others returning.
This year’s third-round pick, Colorado linebacker Davion Taylor, runs almost as fast as Reagor. That could give him the inside track to contribute right away to a defense that jettisoned starters Nigel Bradham and Kamu Grugier-Hill, leaving Nate Gerry as the only starter with experience in defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s system.
The Eagles later drafted Temple linebacker Shaun Bradley, who has speed to burn, in the sixth round. If he can produce on special teams, he’s more or less a lock.
By drafting Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round, the Eagles shocked and angered many fans. But after seeing their previous three seasons end with starter Carson Wentz on the sideline due to injuries, they decided to be more proactive about the position than they were last year, when they were forced to turn to 40-year-old Josh McCown to replace Wentz in a home playoff loss to Seattle.
Needless to say, Hurts isn’t going anywhere, either, especially after coach Doug Pederson suggested after the draft that there could be a package of plays for Hurts in every game.
Clemson safety K’Von Wallace came in the fourth round with the ability to play multiple spots, which should help him as much as Taylor.
Two undrafted players to watch: Cincinnati running back Michael Warren and Baylor cornerback Grayland Arnold.
Warren is 5-11, 225 and rushed for 33 touchdowns over the previous two seasons while averaging more than 5 yards per carry. Plus, the Eagles seem to have good luck with players from Cincinnati.
Arnold is not very big (5-10, 187) and not particularly fast (4.59 seconds in the 40-yard dash), but he intercepted six passes last season, which is indicative of good instincts and hands.
