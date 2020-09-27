 Skip to main content
Eagles fans are not happy with performance against Bengals
Eagles fans are not happy with performance against Bengals

Bengals Eagles Football

A man walks among the cutout fans before the Eagles-Bengals game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday in Philadelphia.

 Laurence Kesterson / associated press

Readers react via email to the Eagles’ 23-23 tie against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Philadelphia. Additional reactions are included with this collection at PressofAC.com.

To say that watching this Eagles game was exasperating is a gargantuan understatement.

Sylvia W. Stewart

Egg Harbor Township

The Eagles’ offense is horrible. Pederson can’t be the coach and offensive coordinator. We need a stud coordinator.

The defense is also horrible. Schwartz is note a very good defensive coordinator. Very overrated. And the offensive line, don’t get me started.

Bob Donnell

Cold Spring

Two bad teams in a classic bad game. I would be concerned if my fifth-year QB was outplayed by a kid playing his third game! Go, Phillies!

Frank Murphine III

Millville

We are in deep trouble this season. I had it as 5-11, but the way it looks right now, that is quite optimistic. With this season’s schedule, we will get blown out quite a few times. We have nothing. No offense or defense. Just injured players.

Butch Sill

Absecon

This Eagles team is now officially terrible. The QB is terrible. Offensive line is terrible. The defense had its moments, but the linebackers and secondary are terrible. And, finally, the injury list is terrible.

They made a rookie QB look like Joe Montana.

The tie game was a gift.

Bruce Holcombe

Beesleys Point

What a waste of my time. This game was played with a mediocre quarterback. The defense can’t get much worse, and it all starts with Mr. Pederson and Mr. Schwartz.

Every team has injuries. Don’t use that as an excuse.

Mr. Wentz, earn your salary.

Angela Janetta

Vineland

Well, the gold standard of the NFL did it again.

Jason Peters looked like a turnstile, and Carson Wentz is trying to play himself out of a job with his mistakes each week.

Doug Pederson and Jim Schwartz, thank you for making Joe Burrow look like an All-Pro in his third game.

Hey, Howie, a couple of more losses and we can get a long-snapper with the first pick in the draft.

Jack Verseput

Linwood

Burrow played like the King of the Hill all day, while Wentz looked more like a King Hill clone. Old-time followers will get that analogy.

Another bad day for the Philly franchise.

Frank “Rue” Tamru

Mays Landing

It is beginning to look like Wentz attended the Donovan McNabb QB camp on how to overthrow and underthrow receivers.

Peter Haberstroh

Ventnor

Tags

