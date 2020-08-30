Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is day-to-day with a lower-body injury after missing Sunday's practice at Lincoln Financial Field.
The early indication is the Eagles' starting quarterback is not seriously hurt but dealing with a soft-tissue injury that the team is handling cautiously. It's unclear how Wentz sustained the injury. The Eagles practiced indoors Saturday in shorts and shells without contact
Wentz was with his teammates during Sunday's practice, which was held at the Linc as the team held a scrimmage on the final session open to the media. He appeared to be walking comfortably, dressed in shorts and his red practice jersey without pads.
Sunday was the first practice Wentz has missed since the team started holding padded practices with press availability on Aug. 10. . It's worth noting Wentz avoided serious injury earlier in the week, when Joe Ostman bull rushed Andre Dillard into the quarterback's legs. Wentz appeared fine after the play.
