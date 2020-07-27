Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson meets with Pleasantville and Camden players before the CJ Group II semifinal game at the Lincoln Financial Field Home of Philadelphia Eagles Wednesday Nov 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
As NFL training camps begin, the Philadelphia Eagles don’t have to look far to see the challenges they will face in dealing with the COVID-19 virus.
The Miami Marlins self-quarantined in a Philadelphia hotel Monday after as many as 11 players and two coaches reportedly tested positive for the virus. Miami wrapped a three-game series against the Phillies on Sunday. Major League Baseball postponed the Phillies' Monday night game against the New York Yankees scheduled for Citizens Bank Park.
Baseball’s pandemic crisis caused many to speculate on the viability of an NFL season.
“We understand that the virus is real, and we do everything we can in our powers to stay safe, protecting ourselves when we're in the building, protecting our players,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said in a video call with reporters Monday morning. “It's something that we are going to embrace. We are going to make it a positive. It is what it is, and we're going to embrace it and move forward.”
The NFL and the players union agreed on a number of COVID-19 protocols. These include limiting the number of players, coaches and staff present at training facilities at any given time, requiring increased spacing of lockers and decreasing the number of media and support staff allowed into the facility..
“The protocols that the NFL has put in place, with the Players Association, the agreement there, with all of our doctors, it gives us hope. It gives us excitement moving forward.,” Pederson said. “We do have a lengthy set of protocols that we have to abide by, and this is our new normal right now.”
The Eagles are scheduled to report to the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia for training camp Tuesday. Rookies and some veterans already reported. Players are screened for the virus when they arrive.
Pederson said under NFL rules and regulations he’s not allowed to say if any Eagles have tested positive
“I feel extremely safe,” Pederson said. “Obviously, coming into it, there might have been some skepticism about the testing and the screening that goes on, but it's very thorough. When you're here, you get tested in the morning, you have a screening process that you have to go through to get into the building; wearing masks in the building, everywhere we go, I feel extremely safe.”
Still, this will be far from a normal training camp for the Eagles. There will be no preseason games. The Eagles are scheduled to open in Washington on Sept. 13.
The Eagles will focus on strength and conditioning until full-contact practices can began Aug. 17.
“Once we get into the training camp, the padded portion of camp, I have to do what I feel is best for the football team from a standpoint of putting the guys in position to succeed on the field,” Pederson said. “Meaning, we have to have answers on a lot of our players, especially the young guys. We haven't seen these rookies live and in person.”
Pederson knows that everyone, even coaches, will need a competent backup this season.
“One of the things that we've been faced with, and I think we've done a really good job here, is we've overcome some of the injuries we've had the last couple of seasons,” he said. “We've coached that next guy, or that next player has been able to go in and perform at a high level, but now I think that has to carry over to the coaching staff. I think there has to be a plan in place for any coach or any staff member that may miss a couple days or a couple weeks because of the virus.”
The NovaCare complex is located a short 0.7-mile walk down Pattison Avenue from Citizens Bank Park. Despite that proximity, Pederson is doing best not to let the news of baseball’s COVID-19 problems overwhelm the Eagles.
“This is our bubble right here at NovaCare. I can't control everything. We can't control everything,” Pederson said. “There probably are going to be some things that come up down the road, but right now, I feel extremely safe, and this is a great environment for our players to succeed in.”
