The Margate Hurricanes beat the visiting Northfield Cardinals 4-1 on Wednesday in the Atlantic County Baseball League.
The Hurricanes improved to 8-3 and locked up second place in the ACBL's 12-game regular season. Northfield dropped to 4-6.
Winning pitcher Duke McCarron, 15 years old, was the third of four Margate pitchers and worked the fifth inning.
Darren Fischer went the final two innings for the save. Donnie Stone had three hits, and Chris Knott had a two-run single in the Hurricanes' four-run third inning. Nolan Charlton singled in a run in the inning.
For Northfield, Dom Lopez had an RBI single.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.