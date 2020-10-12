Doug Pederson sees Eagles as contenders in weak NFC East

The Cowboys' backup is former Cincinnati Bengals starter Andy Dalton, who entered Sunday’s game midway through the third quarter. Dalton completed 9 of 11 passes for 111 yards.

The Eagles know all about thriving with a backup quarterback. Nick Foles led Philadelphia to a Super Bowl title after Carson Wentz was lost for the season with a knee injury in 2017.

“Dallas is in that same boat now,” Pederson said. “It’s the next-man-up mentality. They will rally and be behind Dalton and get him prepared and ready to go, just like we did with Nick Foles.”

One particularly frustrating aspect for the Eagles this season is that they have yet to have a game where the offense, defense and special teams have all played well. The 38 points the Steelers scored Sunday were tied for the most the Eagles have allowed since they gave up 48 points to the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 18, 2018.

“There's enough plays out there that we have to continue to show our players and continue to teach and coach,” Pederson said. “If the defense struggles, the offense needs to pick it up. If the offense struggles, the defense needs to pick them up. So we're building towards that, and we continue to work to hopefully put that all together.”

Extra point: Pederson said cornerback Darius Slay is in concussion protocol. … Pederson said the Eagles are awaiting a second opinion on the right ankle of right offensive tackle Lane Johnson, who was carted off the field after playing 39 snaps Sunday. … Veteran wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery could return from injuries this Sunday, according to Pederson. “We're hopeful that DeSean gets incorporated into practice this week,” Pederson said. “We're obviously hopeful that Alshon gets back out there this week. We've got to make sure that these two guys obviously are healthy first and make sure they are 100% heading into the game.”

