The first topic reporters brought up Monday with the Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson was why quarterback Carson Wentz seemingly has regressed in his fifth season in the NFL?
“Good question,” Pederson said.
The answer will go a long way toward determining the rest of the Eagles' season. Philadelphia is 0-2 after losing to the Los Angeles Rams 37-19 Sunday. The Eagles will host the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) 1 p.m. Sunday.
Wentz is the most prominent reason why the Eagles are winless. He has completed just 50 of 85 passes with four interceptions and two touchdowns. Wentz played at an MVP level when he quarterbacked the Eagles to an 11-2 before injuring his knee in 2017. But since 2018, he has a 14-15 record as Philadelphia’s starting quarterback.
That stretch and his start this season have caused some fans and media to debate what Wentz’s long-term Philadelphia future is.
"I don't think anybody can totally master the sport,” Pederson said. “You're constantly learning and getting better, and that's what we've got to do and continue to coach that.”
Wentz threw a critical interception in the loss to the Rams. It came in the third quarter with Los Angeles leading 21-16 and the Eagles on the move for what would have been a go-ahead touchdown. Wentz tried to squeeze a pass between two Rams to wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside on a post route in the end zone. Cornerback Darius Williams undercut the route and picked the pass off. Los Angeles controlled the game from that point.
“That one's unacceptable,” Pederson said. “Carson would say the same thing, and we've got to own that one.”
Wentz has been inaccurate with his passes even when he’s not under pressure this season, often overthrowing wide-open receivers. Pederson said Wentz is just missing some throws and that could be because there were no preseason games and a limited training camp.
“Sometimes the receivers need to make the catch as well,” Pederson said. “So it's things that we have to continue to work.”
Pederson expressed confidence in Wentz’s ability to turn his season around.
“I see his work ethic during the week,” Pederson said. “One way to get out of it is you've just got to continue to stay aggressive. Stay on the attack. I don't want anybody to go into a shell. That's no way to approach our business, our craft, our jobs. We just have to stay on the attack, and we have to continue to work.”
Still, Wentz and Eagles have put themselves in a hole. The last time Philadelphia started 0-2 and made the playoffs was 2003.
“(There are) going to be setbacks,” Pederson said. “(There are) going to be things that don't go our way. But instead of just folding up our tents, we're going to fight the fight. We're going to sit in here. We're going to grind this thing out. We're going to figure this thing out. I've got smart coaches. I've got smart players.”
Rams Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles players lock arms before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Rams Eagles Football
Los Angeles Rams players lock arms before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Rams Eagles Football
Lincoln Financial Field is seen before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Lincoln Financial Field is seen before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles' John Hightower warms up before an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles players lock arms before an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Philadelphia Eagles' cheerleaders perform before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Fan cutouts are seen at Lincoln Financial Field before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles players lock arms before an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Lincoln Financial Field is seen before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Lincoln Financial Field is seen before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Fan cutouts are seen in the stands at Lincoln Financial Field before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
An entrance Lincoln Financial Field is seen before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
A Philadelphia Eagles' cheerleader performs before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Philadelphia Eagles players run onto he field before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Philadelphia Eagles' Corey Clement warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Philadelphia Eagles' Isaac Seumalo lies on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson, right, catches a pass against Los Angeles Rams' Troy Hill during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Los Angeles Rams' Robert Woods (17), Jared Goff (16) and Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates after a touchdown by Woods during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Los Angeles Rams' Nsimba Webster plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Los Angeles Rams' Malcolm Brown (34) is tackled during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Philadelphia Eagles' players react during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson, right, catches a pass against Los Angeles Rams' Troy Hill during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders scores on a 5-yard run in the second quarter. He finished with 95 yards rushing on 20 carries in his first game of the season. during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson / associated press
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz walks the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Philadelphia Eagles' Nickell Robey-Coleman, left, hits Los Angeles Rams' Robert Woods during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Los Angeles Rams' Malcolm Brown plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders (26) runs past Los Angeles Rams' Troy Hill (22) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff passes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Philadelphia Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, right, tackles Los Angeles Rams' Darious Williams during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff passes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Los Angeles Rams' Malcolm Brown (34) runs past Philadelphia Eagles' Rodney McLeod (23) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson, right, catches a pass against Los Angeles Rams' Troy Hill during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Los Angeles Rams' Malcolm Brown (34) runs past Philadelphia Eagles' Rodney McLeod (23) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Los Angeles Rams' Tyler Higbee (89) celebrates with head coach Sean McVay after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Los Angeles Rams' Malcolm Brown plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles' plays react during the national anthem during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Peters walks the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Los Angeles Rams' Robert Woods plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz (86) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams' Taylor Rapp (24) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Los Angeles Rams' Robert Woods plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders (26) runs past Los Angeles Rams' Troy Hill (22) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Los Angeles Rams’ Darious Williams (31) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass in the endzone during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, and Lane Johnson celebrate after Wentz's touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Los Angeles Rams' Malcolm Brown (34) plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Los Angeles Rams' Tyler Higbee reaches for a touchdown against Philadelphia Eagles' Nickell Robey-Coleman during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff passes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff passes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz (86) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams' Taylor Rapp (24) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Los Angeles Rams' Tyler Higbee, left, reaches for a touchdown against Philadelphia Eagles' Nickell Robey-Coleman during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles' Boston Scott plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Los Angeles Rams' Robert Woods reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Los Angeles Rams' Robert Woods (17), Jared Goff (16) and Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates after a touchdown by Woods during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Rams defensive back Darious Williams jumps the route to make a diving interception in front of Eagles wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside during the third quarter of Sunday’s game in Philadelphia. The turnover halted the Eagles’ momentum after they had rallied from a 21-3 hole to get within one score. The Rams pulled away, winning 37-19 and improving to 2-0, while the Eagles fell to 0-2.
Laurence Kesterson / associated press
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Los Angeles Rams' Tyler Higbee (89) celebrates with head coach Sean McVay after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Los Angeles Rams' Robert Woods plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Los Angeles Rams' Darious Williams (31) intercepts a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (19) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders (26) and Zach Ertz (86) celebrate after Sanders' touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson, right, tries to slip past Los Angeles Rams' Troy Hill during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Los Angeles Rams' Tyler Higbee celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson, left, tries to slip past Los Angeles Rams' Troy Hill during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Los Angeles Rams' Darrell Henderson scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws against against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Corey Perrine)
Corey Perrine
Los Angeles Rams' Tyler Higbee celebrates after a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson, left, tries to slip past Los Angeles Rams' Troy Hill during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Los Angeles Rams' Darrell Henderson, right, is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles' Darius Slay during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Los Angeles Rams' Tyler Higbee celebrates after a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Los Angeles Rams' Tyler Higbee celebrates after a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) runs off the field after warmups before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Corey Perrine)
Corey Perrine
NFL Network Reporter Mike Garafolo telecasts before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Corey Perrine)
Corey Perrine
Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson, left, tries to slip past Los Angeles Rams' Troy Hill during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Los Angeles Rams' Tyler Higbee celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Los Angeles Rams' Darrell Henderson reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Los Angeles Rams' Tyler Higbee, right, celebrates with Josh Reynolds after a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) looks to throw against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Corey Perrine)
Corey Perrine
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Philadelphia Eagles' Boston Scott plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Los Angeles Rams' Darrell Henderson scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson, left, tries to slip past Los Angeles Rams' Troy Hill during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles' Boston Scott plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) takes a knee as he is slow to get to his feet after a play during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Corey Perrine)
Corey Perrine
Los Angeles Rams' Darrell Henderson scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Eagles mascot Swoop stands with other Philadelphia-area cutout figures during Sunday’s home opener against the Los Angeles Rams.
Chris Szagola / associated press
Los Angeles Rams' Sam Sloman kicks during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Los Angeles Rams' Tyler Higbee, left, catches a touchdown pass against Philadelphia Eagles' Nate Gerry during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Los Angeles Rams' Tyler Higbee, right, celebrates with Josh Reynolds after a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Nsimba Webster (14) looks on before a kickoff during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Corey Perrine)
Corey Perrine
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff opened Sunday’s game 13 for 13 on the way to a 21-3 lead that the Philadelphia Eagles couldn’t come back from. plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola / ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Eagles' Jake Elliott kicks during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson, left, tries to slip past Los Angeles Rams' Troy Hill during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) walks to the locker room during halftime of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Corey Perrine)
Corey Perrine
Cutouts are shown on the west end of the field during the first quarter of an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Corey Perrine)
Corey Perrine
Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Franks catches a touchdown pass against Philadelphia Eagles' Nate Gerry during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Los Angeles Rams' Tyler Higbee catches a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Los Angeles Rams' Tyler Higbee celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Los Angeles Rams' Darrell Henderson scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Los Angeles Rams' Tyler Higbee celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) defends pressures teammate offensive tackle Joe Noteboom (70) during warmups before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Corey Perrine)
Corey Perrine
Los Angeles Rams' Tyler Higbee celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
