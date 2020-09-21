The first topic reporters brought up Monday with the Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson was why quarterback Carson Wentz seemingly has regressed in his fifth season in the NFL?

“Good question,” Pederson said.

The answer will go a long way toward determining the rest of the Eagles' season. Philadelphia is 0-2 after losing to the Los Angeles Rams 37-19 Sunday. The Eagles will host the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) 1 p.m. Sunday.

Wentz is the most prominent reason why the Eagles are winless. He has completed just 50 of 85 passes with four interceptions and two touchdowns. Wentz played at an MVP level when he quarterbacked the Eagles to an 11-2 before injuring his knee in 2017. But since 2018, he has a 14-15 record as Philadelphia’s starting quarterback.

That stretch and his start this season have caused some fans and media to debate what Wentz’s long-term Philadelphia future is.

"I don't think anybody can totally master the sport,” Pederson said. “You're constantly learning and getting better, and that's what we've got to do and continue to coach that.”

Wentz threw a critical interception in the loss to the Rams. It came in the third quarter with Los Angeles leading 21-16 and the Eagles on the move for what would have been a go-ahead touchdown. Wentz tried to squeeze a pass between two Rams to wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside on a post route in the end zone. Cornerback Darius Williams undercut the route and picked the pass off. Los Angeles controlled the game from that point.

“That one's unacceptable,” Pederson said. “Carson would say the same thing, and we've got to own that one.”

Wentz has been inaccurate with his passes even when he’s not under pressure this season, often overthrowing wide-open receivers. Pederson said Wentz is just missing some throws and that could be because there were no preseason games and a limited training camp.

“Sometimes the receivers need to make the catch as well,” Pederson said. “So it's things that we have to continue to work.”

Pederson expressed confidence in Wentz’s ability to turn his season around.

“I see his work ethic during the week,” Pederson said. “One way to get out of it is you've just got to continue to stay aggressive. Stay on the attack. I don't want anybody to go into a shell. That's no way to approach our business, our craft, our jobs. We just have to stay on the attack, and we have to continue to work.”

Still, Wentz and Eagles have put themselves in a hole. The last time Philadelphia started 0-2 and made the playoffs was 2003.

“(There are) going to be setbacks,” Pederson said. “(There are) going to be things that don't go our way. But instead of just folding up our tents, we're going to fight the fight. We're going to sit in here. We're going to grind this thing out. We're going to figure this thing out. I've got smart coaches. I've got smart players.”

