The COVID-19 pandemic means everyone involved in an NFL organization must have a backup.

Even, as the Philadelphia Eagles are discovering, the head coach.

The Eagles announced Sunday night that coach Doug Pederson had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

“I know this virus affects people differently, and I am very respectful and mindful of that,” Pederson said in a video conference with reporters Monday afternoon. “I also want everyone to know that I feel great, energy level is high. I really have no symptoms whatsoever. I have been in great communication, constant communication, not only with our medical team and doctors, but also my staff and the team itself.”

Pederson, who spoke to the media from his Moorestown home, declined to reveal how he believe he caught the virus. Pederson said he can run the team virtually and had several virtual meetings with players and coaches Monday morning. Assistant head coach Duce Staley will take over Pederson’s role at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia. Pederson said there’s no timetable for his return to the team facility.

“He just assumes my role, the day-to-day activities in the building,” Pederson said. “He and I talk every single morning. I give him, through communication with him, give him sort of my thoughts on where I'm leading and what I'm thinking, and then he carries that message forward. He's done a great job so far and will continue that going forward.”

The Eagles open the season Sept. 13 against Washington. Philadelphia began training camp last week. It is unlike any camp in team history because of the virus. Guard Lance Johnson announced last week he had tested positive for the virus. Philadelphia will not start padded practices until Aug. 17.

Pederson made a point of saying he is confident in the precautions and protocols the Eagles have taken to protect players and staff from the virus.

“It still is a very safe environment,” he said. “One of the things that we all need to learn and what I need to learn, taking away from this, is obviously we need to protect ourselves when we are in the community away from the building.”

Pederson said he spent much of the summer planning for what would happen if a player, a coach or himself tested positive for the virus.

“Since I've been head coach in Philadelphia, it's never been about one guy or one group of guys,” he said. “It's been about everybody. This is no different. I'm fortunate that this is happening at this time of our season, and not necessarily, say, in October, November, where you could miss games. It's a matter of just protecting each other, and our goals don't change. We're going to continue to press forward one day at a time.”

Pederson is the second NFL coach to test positive for the virus. Saints coach Sean Payton announced he had the virus in March and has since recovered.

Despite the overall virus situation nationwide and his own condition, Pederson said he remains optimistic the NFL will be able to start and complete its season.

“Our building is a great place to be,” he said. “It is a safe place to be for our players and coaches and all who are involved. I'm looking forward. It's full steam ahead for me. I'm itching to get back in the building at some point and be around our players and get these guys ready for a season.” 

