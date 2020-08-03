The COVID-19 pandemic means everyone involved in an NFL organization must have a backup.
Even, as the Philadelphia Eagles are discovering, the head coach.
The Eagles announced Sunday night that coach Doug Pederson had tested positive for the new coronavirus.
“I know this virus affects people differently, and I am very respectful and mindful of that,” Pederson said in a video conference with reporters Monday afternoon. “I also want everyone to know that I feel great, energy level is high. I really have no symptoms whatsoever. I have been in great communication, constant communication, not only with our medical team and doctors, but also my staff and the team itself.”
Pederson, who spoke to the media from his Moorestown home, declined to reveal how he believe he caught the virus. Pederson said he can run the team virtually and had several virtual meetings with players and coaches Monday morning. Assistant head coach Duce Staley will take over Pederson’s role at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia. Pederson said there’s no timetable for his return to the team facility.
“He just assumes my role, the day-to-day activities in the building,” Pederson said. “He and I talk every single morning. I give him, through communication with him, give him sort of my thoughts on where I'm leading and what I'm thinking, and then he carries that message forward. He's done a great job so far and will continue that going forward.”
The Eagles open the season Sept. 13 against Washington. Philadelphia began training camp last week. It is unlike any camp in team history because of the virus. Guard Lance Johnson announced last week he had tested positive for the virus. Philadelphia will not start padded practices until Aug. 17.
Pederson made a point of saying he is confident in the precautions and protocols the Eagles have taken to protect players and staff from the virus.
“It still is a very safe environment,” he said. “One of the things that we all need to learn and what I need to learn, taking away from this, is obviously we need to protect ourselves when we are in the community away from the building.”
Pederson said he spent much of the summer planning for what would happen if a player, a coach or himself tested positive for the virus.
“Since I've been head coach in Philadelphia, it's never been about one guy or one group of guys,” he said. “It's been about everybody. This is no different. I'm fortunate that this is happening at this time of our season, and not necessarily, say, in October, November, where you could miss games. It's a matter of just protecting each other, and our goals don't change. We're going to continue to press forward one day at a time.”
Pederson is the second NFL coach to test positive for the virus. Saints coach Sean Payton announced he had the virus in March and has since recovered.
Despite the overall virus situation nationwide and his own condition, Pederson said he remains optimistic the NFL will be able to start and complete its season.
“Our building is a great place to be,” he said. “It is a safe place to be for our players and coaches and all who are involved. I'm looking forward. It's full steam ahead for me. I'm itching to get back in the building at some point and be around our players and get these guys ready for a season.”
Where is Isaias now? Where is the forecasted path?
Between the warm ocean waters and position over water, Isaias should turn into a category 1 hurricane later Monday before crashing into the Carolina coast
New Jersey is in the forecast cone. Options range from a close graze up the coast, to the center of the storm moving west of the Delaware River.
WATCH NOW: August 3 afternoon forecast, your full look at Isaias
Tropical Storm Warnings are up for all of New Jersey as Isaias prepared to move near the region Tuesday afternoon. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says the wind threat is increasing, while the rain concerns are going down.
How do you say Isaías?
Have there been any changes to the forecast?
The storm continues to slow down; so far Sunday, it has been moving at less than 10 mph. The highest expected impacts in South Jersey continue to be focused on Tuesday, but likely during the afternoon and evening.
The forecast cone has narrowed and shifted slightly westward. That essentially gives South Jersey no way to escape the impacts from the storm. Options from a graze off the coast to an inland storm are on the table.
A storm track on the western edge of the cone would yield a weaker storm. The storm could go up the South Carolina coast and possibly not even be a tropical system by the time it reaches here.
A storm track on the eastern edge would yield a stronger tropical storm, as it would likely have time to regenerate after making landfall near the Outer Banks.
This track is important, as the 2.5- to 5-inch axis of rain likely will be just to the west of the center of the storm. A storm track just offshore would bring the
Here are the threat levels for the mainland and shore
Mainland
Shore
A closer look at: Rip Currents
A high risk of rip currents will be present from Sunday through Tuesday. Do not swim, as they are dangerous, unless OK'd by a lifeguard.
Rip currents are caused by breaks in the sand bar. Water escapes quickly through them, dragging swimmers out to sea. During Tropical Storm Fay, an 18-year-old New York man drowned while saving two others in the waters.
If caught in a rip current, don't fight it. Let it pull you out to sea as you call for help. Once out of the rip current, continue to call for help, while swimming diagonally back toward the shore.
A closer look at: Rain, Flash Flood Watch is in effect
Flooding rain, both at the shore and the mainland, threaten. For many, this will be the biggest impact from Isaias. A flash flood watch is in effect for all of South Jersey from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.
With any tropical air mass, torrential downpours will be likely. In the case of Isaias, rainfall will be enhanced by a trough, or area of mid-level low pressure. The rain from Isaias will ride up along the trough, which could take it east, west or directly over South Jersey.
Rainfall from Isaias will begin sometime after midnight to dawn Tuesday. However, isolated thunderstorms will be around Monday afternoon. The steadiest rain likely will occur Tuesday midday and afternoon, before the storm's closest approach.
If your basement floods in heavy rain events, have a plan in place. Models are very consistent on a 2.5- to 5-inch band of rain setting up just to the west of the center of the storm. However, we will need until Monday afternoon to pinpoint where exactly that will set up.
Regardless, at least an inch of rain will be expected across the region.
A closer look at: Severe Weather
Waterspouts and weak, isolated tornadoes will be possible with Isaias as it passes through South Jersey.
Tropical systems often have spinning supercell storms, where tornadoes come from. Secondly, the warm, moist air of a tropical system acts as the fuel needed for severe weather.
Hail will not be likely. Hail needs cold air aloft to form, which tropical systems do not bring.
The Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, has placed South Jersey in a level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather Tuesday.
A closer look at: Wind
Tropical storm force winds, over 39 mph sustained, look increasingly likely, especially for the Jersey Shore. Prepare for an up to 5-hour period of tropical storm force sustained winds, with wind gusts in the 50s likely. Power outages and downed tree limbs will be a concern.
Regardless of storm track, the winds should be able the same. The strongest winds are on the eastern side of the storm, specifically the northeast side of the storm.
A storm track off the coast would yield a stronger storm, with higher winds, which would reach back to the shore. Here's a model forecast of this scenario.
A storm track inland, even up the New Jersey Turnpike, would yield weaker winds, but the shore would be on the eastern strong side of the storm.
Remember, emergency personnel will not respond when sustained winds are over 39 mph. A tropical storm watch may be issued in the 5 p.m. Sunday update for the Jersey shore. A tropical storm warning would then be issued Monday midday or afternoon.
A closer look at: Coastal Flooding
No significant coastal flooding is likely -- great news for the Jersey Shore and Delaware Bay communities.
However, minor, nuisance flooding, up to moderate flood stage will be likely. The full moon Monday, occurring at 11:58 p.m., will prime the waters with naturally higher tides. Coastal flooding will be possible with the Monday p.m., Tuesday a.m. and Tuesday p.m. high tides.
The timing of the storm will be key. Low tides will be in the 2 p.m. hour on the ocean and the 3 p.m. hour on the bays. The strongest onshore winds likely will occur then. By the time of the evening high tide, winds could already be blowing west. This will bear watching.
The Delaware Bay likely will have the most coastal flooding, as Isaias will be a plug to the mouth of the bay. Even here, though, moderate flood stage, at worst, will be expected.
Forecast flooding models, like from Stevens Institute, will not be able to capture Isaias until Monday. So, take forecasts with a grain of salt until then.
To find coastal flooding on your block, go to the bottom of www.pressofac.com/weather, where you'll find Climate Central's Surging Seas Risk Finder. A how to video will show you how to search for the tidal information on your street.
WATCH LIVE: Meteorologist Joe Martucci's latest on Isaias
Meteorologist Joe Martucci will host a Facebook Live at 5 p.m. Sunday to talk about Isaias and its impact on South Jersey.
You may find the feed by going to The Press of Atlantic City's or Joe's Facebook pages. There, ask questions and learn how the next few days will shape up in South Jersey.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be the featured guest at the New Jersey Coastal Coalit…
Tropical Storm Isaias will move along the southeastern United States coast Sunday and Monday. From there, it will race to the northeast.
The center of the storm will be near or over South Jersey Tuesday afternoon. Joe says that rain and rip currents will be the most concerning, with strong winds also a threat, along with some coastal flooding.
Joe does stress that tropical storm conditions will be brief, less than 6 hours.
WATCH NOW: Latest update for Isaias in South Jersey
The forecast has narrowed, with a few changes
As more data comes in and the storm gets closer to South Jersey, the timing of the storm has narrowed, along with a few small changes.
First, the storm has been slower to move. Eventually, it will speed up. However, the storm will still only be near the Florida-Georgia line Monday morning.
For South Jersey, this means impacts will be centered around Tuesday, likely during the afternoon. However, heavy rain could begin Monday night. Rain and dangerous rip currents increasingly look to be the biggest local impacts from this storm, similar to Tropical Storm Fay in July.
The reason for this is in part due to a high-pressure system that also has been responsible for the track of the storm so far. This extends into Florida, which prevents Isaias from moving too quickly to the north. Hence, the slowdown in the forward speed, at least until it reaches near Georgia.
So what do we know will happen in South Jersey? What about this "Predcessor Rain Event?"
As of Saturday, expect the following in South Jersey.
Dangerous rip currents: The rip current risk was moderate Saturday and will likely become a high risk Sunday, lasting through Tuesday and slowly declining for the rest of the week.
Rip currents are caused by breaks in the sand bar. Water escapes quickly through them, dragging swimmers out to sea. During Tropical Storm Fay, an 18-year-old New York man drowned while saving two others in the waters.
Heavy rain: Where the most rain will fall still needs to be worked out. However, it is increasingly likely that 2 to 4 inches of rain will fall somewhere in the region as Isaias moves closer.
Even though the closest approach to the center of the storm will occur Tuesday, likely in the afternoon, there is increasing concern that the heaviest rain will come before the storm passes, Monday night into Tuesday morning. The storm will eventually get picked up by an upper level-low pressure system in the Midwest, which will sweep it up to sea.
This would enhance rainfall and bring areas of roadway and river flooding. Flooding at the shore would occur even before the tides become higher, similar to what occurred with Tropical Storm Fay. Known as a Predecessor Rain Event, they occur before tropical cyclones move nearby.
Coastal Flooding: The full sturgeon moon Monday alone will brings areas of minor flood stage to the Saturday and Sunday p.m. high tides.
However, combined with Isaias, 1 to 3 rounds of coastal flooding will be likely. Coastal flooding likely will be in minor or moderate stages and would occur between the Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning high tides.
Minor flood stage is the nuisance flooding that occurs many times during the year. While roads my be flooded and closed, no damage to homes or businesses is likely. In moderate flood stage, water inundation into homes and businesses is possible.
What is still left to be determined?
The track ultimately will determine the possibility and severity of all impacts. Specifically, though, this is what remains to be seen.
Will there be tropical storm force winds? Isaias is not a large storm. It will essentially be a pinball in the pinboard machine of the East Coast. According to the National Hurricane Center in its 11 a.m. update, hurricane force sustained winds, over 74 mph, only extend 25 miles from the center. Tropical storm force winds, over 39 mph, extend 115 miles from the center.
More specifically, tropical storm force sustained winds extend 115 miles from the northeast side of the storm. On the western side, the side South Jersey will most likely deal with, winds that strong only extend 30 miles on the southwest side, to 100 miles on the northwest side.
If needed, tropical storm watches would go out Sunday morning, indicated that now is the time to prepare. The watch would turn into a warning Monday morning or midday.
How much coastal flooding will be seen: One to three rounds is likely, but the severity of which will be tied to the path and speed of the storm. A storm going 25 to 30 mph near the region, which is expected, yields hope for potentially just one widespread round of flooding.
Remember, heavy rain will likely cause flooding issues, with or without coastal flooding.
Will there be storm surge? The answer is likely to be yes, barring a storm track on the western edge of the forecast cone, which would then make this a remnant storm by the time it reaches South Jersey. 1 to 2 feet of surge is a good bet for now Tuesday.
More about Isaias' path, which could bring a second landfalling storm
All options within the forecast cone are possible. In fact, the center of the storm could be out of the cone, which indicates the two-thirds probability of where the center would be.
A track along the western edge of the forecast cone would bring a primarily torrential rain event, along with dangerous rip currents, but with no other significant impacts. This would mean landfall in Florida and the Carolinas, bringing a remnant storm and losing the tropical characteristics.
A track on the eastern side of the forecast cone would mean a tropical storm, possibly even a hurricane. Marine hazards would be high and coastal flooding would be likely. However, for many, it would bring low impacts.
Models have converged on a close-to-shore solution for South Jersey, possibility making it the 11th tropical system to make landfall in South Jersey since 1900 and the first time two storms have made landfall in the same year. A landfall near Brigantine or Long Beach Island is not ruled out since the islands jut out from the landmass.
The close-to-shore track would bring roughly 6 hours of tropical storm force winds.
