Doug Pederson returned to the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia for the first time in 10 days Wednesday after testing positive for the new coronavirus.
The Eagles open the season Sept. 13 in Washington.
Philadelphia won’t begin padded practices until Aug. 17 because of COVID-19 protocols.
Yet, Pederson said the Eagles aren’t pressed for time when it comes to getting ready for this season.
“We're really not playing catch-up,” Pederson said. “The only thing we've missed really is probably just the live practices that we would have had under a normal situation. We've got everything that we need in if we were to play a game tomorrow.”
Pederson announced Aug. 2 he had tested positive for the virus. Pederson, who was asymptomatic, quarantined in his Moorestown, Bergen County, home after the positive test. NFL rules require people who test positive for COVID-19 but are asymptomatic to wait 10 days or have two negative tests during a five-day span before returning to a team facility.
Pederson stay engaged with the team virtually during his quarantine.
“I was able to watch the practices and stay up on everything that we did and still run the team from my home,” he said. “But at the same time, I was chomping, I was ready to get back here and be out on the grass with the players.”
The Eagles are in the midst of a training camp unlike any other in team history because of the virus. There are no preseason games scheduled. Philadelphia also didn’t have in-person organized team activities in the spring.
But that hasn’t held Philadelphia back.
“We've put in our entire offense and defense.” Pederson said. “It's already installed. We're working through situational football now. We're working through all the different scenarios even though we're doing walk-throughs and we’re doing classroom.”
Pederson said beginning Monday he expects the Eagles to have eight to nine padded practices leading into game-week preparations for the Washington Football Team. Philadelphia will have to use that time to evaluate players and determine who makes the roster.
“We have to be able to get answers on these players,” Pederson said. “All 32 teams are in the same boat, same situation, same scenario. It's a matter of putting these players in practice situations to be successful to show us what they can do."
Practices won’t look all that much different than they’ve been in past years. Coaches will wear masks or face shields and practice social distancing. There will be fewer boy balls and strength and conditioning coaches.
“Once the pads come on, you really start seeing, again, the physicality of guys,” Pederson said, “and how well they're going to suit what we need as an offense, defense and obviously special teams.”
