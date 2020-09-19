Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki sent a brief video message this week to fifth-grade students at Reeds Road Elementary School in Galloway Township.
The video lasted only about a minute, but it was a big hit.
Brittany Tatur, who teaches fifth grade at Reeds Road School, knew Gesicki when they were students at Southern Regional High School, and she contacted the Dolphins standout and asked him to give a word of encouragement to the children on their first week of school. She showed the video to her classes Wednesday and Thursday.
"I thought that for the first week of school I'd motivate the students, so I reached out to Mike and he told them work to achieve their goals and grow stronger through the hard times," said Tatur, 26. "The kids were blown away. They were so excited. They couldn't believe that a celebrity took time to talk to them."
Some of the students knew who Gesicki was, but Tatur told his story, starting with his years at Southern, then Penn State and finally the NFL.
"I told them that Mike had a dream of playing in the NFL, and he went out and got it with determination, hard work and dedication," Tatur said. "I told his story as if I was reading a book."
Gesicki wore a dark blue Penn State University sweatshirt as she spoke to the kids in the video.
He started by saying, "Hey, what's up Reeds Road Elementary School fifth-grade class? This is Mike Gesicki. I just wanted to reach out to you guys, and I currently play for the Miami Dolphins, but I grew up in an area close to you."
Gesicki addressed the students that they should continue to work hard, though the classroom situation is currently difficult.
"The times are a little strange right now, and it's not an ideal situation, but I hope you will continue to attack the classroom every day, understanding how important education is," he said.
Gesicki stressed that it was important for the students to communicate with friends and classmates because those relationships are important, too.
He also talked about goals.
"And I just wanted to let you guys know that you should continue to set your goals high and really be able to grow through these times," Gesicki said. "I just wanted to reach out to you guys and wish you guys a lot of luck in the upcoming school year and let you know that I'm thinking of you. Alright? Thank you guys so much."
Gesicki, 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, caught three passes for 30 yards last Sunday as the Dolphins lost 21-11 to the host New England Patriots in the season opener. The Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills (1-0) at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Gesicki, 24, was drafted in the second round in 2018, and he's in his third season with the Dolphins. In 2019, he had a breakout year with 51 catches for 570 yards and five touchdowns.
Tatur discussed setting goals with the students.
"One of the girls said she has a goal to be the first woman to play in the NFL," said Tatur, who was on the girls track and field and lacrosse teams at Southern. "I had them write a thank-you letter to him."
Frank Santo, also a fifth grade teacher at Reeds Road School, was impressed with Tatur's project and alerted the media.
"I'm a big Penn State fan, and I know about MIke, and I was really excited to see it," said Santo, 41, a former Absegami baseball player and club ice hockey player. "The video was really encouraging to the students. Brittany turned it into a writing assignment, with the letters, and a math assignment, with Mike's stats."
