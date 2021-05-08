Doc Rivers stays calm and honest as 76ers head down the stretch

PHILADELPHIA – 76ers coach Doc Rivers was calm and honest after Philadelphia won its seventh straight game with a less than crisp performance Friday night.
“I’ve learned long ago,” Rivers said, “if you overreact, you get yourself in trouble.”
The Sixers beat the undermanned New Orleans Pelicans 109-107 at Wells Fargo Center. New Orleans announced late Friday afternoon that standout forward Zion Williamson is out indefinitely with a fractured left ring finger. The Pelicans were already without Brandon Ingram (sprained ankle), Steven Adams (toe sprain) and Josh Hard (thumb).
Philadelphia led by as many as 17 in the first half. New Orleans controlled most of the second half and were up seven with 8 minutes, 4 seconds left in the game and by three with 1:47 left.
When they had to, the Sixers forced two turnovers and Tobias Harris sank a critical 3-point to give Philadelphia the win. Sixers center Joel Embiid finished with 37 points and 13 rebounds in 33 minutes.
Despite the victory, there was plenty for Rivers to be unhappy about.
“They just beat us off the dribble without pick and rolls, just straight line drives,” Rivers said. “We were not connected defensively at all.”
Philadelphia’s bench also struggled, something that has been a recent trend. The reserves have squandered leads in three of their four games. Rivers isn’t panicking or making judgements base don these late-season games.
“I go all 66 games,” he said. “They’ve been pretty good, overall. We went through stretches this year if you remember the starters weren’t playing well. It’s just ebbs and flows of a long season.”
The 76ers (46-21) host the Detroit Pistons (20-47) on Saturday at 7 p.m. Philadelphia began Saturday with a three-game lead over the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks in the race for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. The regular season ends May 16.
Friday’s game was typical of the type of contests the 76ers have played for the past few weeks.
They’ve overwhelmed teams crippled by injuries. On Wednesday, Philadelphia won in Houston 135-115 over a Rockets team that had just eight players available.
As Sixers standout Ben Simmons pointed out after Friday’s win, the 76ers can only play the teams on their schedule.
“We take what teams are in front of us and play them,” Simmons said. “Regardless of who we’re playing we’re focused on our team and getting better as a team.”
But the Sixers during this winning streak haven’t played with 48-minutes of urgency and at times seem to be going through the motions.
“Not our type of basketball,” Sixers swingman Danny Green said after Friday’s win. “We’re getting wins. But I don’t like the way we are getting them.”
It would be nice if the 76ers were peaking right now. But when the playoffs begin, this stretch of games – as long as the 76ers clinch the No. 1 seed – will be long forgotten.
Philadelphia will be judged by how it plays in the postseason. Before Friday’s game, Rivers said the No. 1 seed is not a great achievement. Rather it’s a means to an end.
“The achievement is winning it (all),” he said.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.