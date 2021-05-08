Doc Rivers stays calm and honest as 76ers head down the stretch

“I go all 66 games,” he said. “They’ve been pretty good, overall. We went through stretches this year if you remember the starters weren’t playing well. It’s just ebbs and flows of a long season.”

The 76ers (46-21) host the Detroit Pistons (20-47) on Saturday at 7 p.m. Philadelphia began Saturday with a three-game lead over the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks in the race for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. The regular season ends May 16.

Friday’s game was typical of the type of contests the 76ers have played for the past few weeks.

They’ve overwhelmed teams crippled by injuries. On Wednesday, Philadelphia won in Houston 135-115 over a Rockets team that had just eight players available.

As Sixers standout Ben Simmons pointed out after Friday’s win, the 76ers can only play the teams on their schedule.

“We take what teams are in front of us and play them,” Simmons said. “Regardless of who we’re playing we’re focused on our team and getting better as a team.”

But the Sixers during this winning streak haven’t played with 48-minutes of urgency and at times seem to be going through the motions.