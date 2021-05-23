Dixon slams brakes on youth movement with Indy 500 pole

INDIANAPOLIS — Scott Dixon saw his team tinkering with his race car but asked no questions. When his three teammates made their Indianapolis 500 qualifying attempts, he didn’t want to hear their feedback.

The six-time IndyCar champion and greatest driver of his generation wanted to be left alone to prepare for his own gutsy run around Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Two of IndyCar’s budding young stars sat atop the leaderboard in Sunday qualifying and “The Iceman” was determined to push them aside.

Dixon did just that and slammed the brakes on IndyCar’s current youth movement by winning his fourth Indianapolis 500 pole by a mere 0.03 seconds, or roughly 6 feet over the 10-mile qualifying run.

“It was pretty hairy, glad it’s over. It was definitely pretty tense,” Dixon said. “I could see the mechanics working on the car as we rolled through, adjusting the wings. I asked them not to tell me. It’s definitely a roller coaster of emotions for everybody and I’m actually really relieved that that’s all over.”

Dixon was the final driver on the track in the Fast Nine portion of qualifying that sets the first three rows for next Sunday’s race. Chip Ganassi Racing has been consistently strong all week at Indy and all four of its cars were part of the Fast Nine competing for the pole.