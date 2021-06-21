District baseball, softball tournaments underway: Roundup

Chase Kern pitched a four-inning no-hitter and struck out 12 as Northfield defeated Middle Township 14-0 in the opening game of the Little League District 16 10-under all-star baseball tournament Sunday.
Nick Goukler got four hits and scored three runs for the Cardinals. Kern added three hits and scored three. Christopher Graves and Trent Stefano added each scored twice and got two hits.
Hammonton 17, Greater Wildwood 2: Braden Bending, Colin Peeke and Colton Robinson handled the pitching for Hammonton in a 10-under tournament game Sunday night.
Colin Peeke tripled twice for Hammonton, and Robinson hit an inside-the-park home run.
Absecon 18, Lower Cape May 0: Harry Sugden earned the win with Cole Foglio picking up the save in a 10-under tournament game Sunday night.
Cory Gaskins was the starting pitcher for visiting Lower Cape May.
Linwood 16, Somers Point 1: Linwood won its opening game in the 10-under tournament Sunday.
Cooper Kuemmerle singled in Somers Point's run. James Garman singled for Somers Point's other hit. Somers Point's Lucian Brown struck out four in two innings of no-hit relief.
Somers Point will host Northfield at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
No information was available about Linwood's players.
Softball
Middle Township 24, Northfield 3: Ayla Fairman, Tori Atwood, Grace Hall and Charlotte Romberger had multiple hits on Saturday night in Northfield.
Hall gave up two hits and struck out four in three innings. Elle Curvan, Katie Creamer and Dakota Laughlin stole multiple bases for Middle.
Middle Twp./Dennis Twp. 16, Southern Cape 6: Tory Atwood went 3 for 4, knocked in three runs and scored three to lead the winners in a 12-under tournament game at Dennis Township on Sunday.
Winning pitcher Dakota Laughlin gave up only two hits and struck out three. Also for Middle, Abby Drake hit a two-run triple and made a great double play at third base to end the game.
