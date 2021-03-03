Diante Miles and Omarian McNeal lead Wildwood into Tri-Couny title game

The Wildwood High School boys basketball team is making the most of March.

Diante Miles scored 25 points to lead the second-seeded Warriors to a 60-56 win over third-seeded Timber Creek in a Tri-County Conference A bracket semifinal Wednesday night.

Wildwood (13-1) will host fourth-seeded Overbrook (13-1) for the title 7 p.m. Friday.

Wednesday's game featured three lead changes in the final 1 minute, 5 seconds. Miles scored Wildwood's last nine points.

His floater in the lane with 35.7 seconds left put Wildwood up 57-56.

Timber Creek then missed a 17-foot jumper with seven seconds left. Wildwood senior Seamus Fynes grabbed the rebound and passed ahead to Miles for a breakaway layup. Miles not only made the layup, but he was fouled and sank the free throw with 1.5 seconds left to clinch the win.

Miles finished the game 10 of 16 from the field, including 3 of 7 from beyond the arc.

Omarian McNeal scored 17 and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Warriors. Fynes contributed 12 points, six rebounds and five assists.