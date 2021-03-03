 Skip to main content
Diante Miles and Omarian McNeal lead Wildwood into Tri-County title game
0 comments

The Wildwood High School boys basketball team is making the most of March.

Diante Miles scored 25 points to lead the second-seeded Warriors to a 60-56 win over third-seeded Timber Creek in a Tri-County Conference A bracket semifinal Wednesday night.

Wildwood (13-1) will host fourth-seeded Overbrook (13-1) for the title 7 p.m. Friday.

Wednesday's game featured three lead changes in the final 1 minute, 5 seconds. Miles scored Wildwood's last nine points.

His floater in the lane with 35.7 seconds left put Wildwood up 57-56.

Timber Creek then missed a 17-foot jumper with seven seconds left. Wildwood senior Seamus Fynes grabbed the rebound and passed ahead to Miles for a breakaway layup. Miles not only made the layup, but he was fouled and sank the free throw with 1.5 seconds left to clinch the win.

Miles finished the game 10 of 16 from the field, including 3 of 7 from beyond the arc.

Omarian McNeal scored 17  and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Warriors. Fynes contributed 12 points, six rebounds and five assists.

The Tri-County Conference is the only South Jersey league to hold a championship tournament in this COVID-19 shortened season. Overbrook beat top-seeded and previously-undefeated Deptford 67-62 in Wednesday’s other semifinal.

Wildwood is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. The Warriors have not lost since a season-opening 55-53 defeat to Penns Grove.

Timber Creek 16 16 14 10 – 56

Wildwood 14 16 16 14 – 60

TC – Green 14, Murray 12, Miller 6, Roberts 14, Garner 8, Warren 2

WW – Hans 2, Claudio 2, Mitchell 2, Miles 25, McNeal 17, Fynes 12

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
