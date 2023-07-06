Destin Lasco laughed when he heard the question.

Did the 2020 Mainland Regional High School graduate and rising University of California senior carry a chip on his shoulder into the Phillips 66 National Championships in Indianapolis last week?

“Of course,” Lasco said Tuesday in a telephone interview from California. “Whenever you step on that stage, you want to perform and do your best. For me, it’s the time. If I’m going to put myself in position (to make the 2024 Olympic team), I have to make moves now. I have to show people I’m here to play.”

Lasco did just that, qualifying for the U.S. World Championship Team in the 100-meter freestyle relay and the 200 backstroke.

It wasn’t the first time Lasco felt he had to prove himself in the water. The Linwood resident still remembers not making the first swim team he ever tried out for.

Few local athletes in any sport have had as much success as Lasco.

He was the three-time New Jersey Swimmer of the Year at Mainland Regional, having led the Mustangs to three straight state team titles. At the University of California, he’s won three straight Pac-12 200-yard backstroke championships and two consecutive NCAA 200-yard backstroke titles.

Still, Lasco, 21, felt he had to prove himself at the National Championships because most of his swimming success had come in 25-yard short-course pools. The National Championships were held in a long course, or 50-meter, pool.

What’s the difference?

Short-course pools emphasize the turns. Long-course pools demand endurance and require swimmers to maintain their form for longer periods of time.

“I definitely had doubts,” Lasco said. “I was having so much success in short course. I kept coming close but not close enough in national meets. ... For some reason, I would always miss it. There is some doubt, but through that doubt you just have to believe in yourself that things will come your way.”

The National Championships couldn’t have unfolded any better for Lasco. He first finished fourth in the 100-meter freestyle to earn a relay spot on the national team. That result eased the pressure on him.

“I was like, ‘All right, it’s time to start having fun now,’” he said. “Swim free. Don’t put pressure on yourself. Just going back to why I started swimming.”

Lasco then finished second in the 200-meter backstroke to his training partner and four-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy.

“It was such a long time coming,” Lasco said. “A bunch of hard work, sacrifice, to finally see it come alive was amazing. All that sacrifice of not being home and not seeing my family, this makes it all worth it.”

The World Aquatics Championship will be held in Fukuoka, Japan, from July 14-30. The swimming portion of the championships won’t begin until July 23.

Lasco leaves this Sunday for a two-week training camp in Singapore. Lasco’s ultimate goal is to represent the U.S. at next year’s Olympics in Paris.

“This (competing in the World Championship) is a humongous step, because I’m going to get international experience,” Lasco said. “I’m making sure it’s just a step in the right direction. I’m still very hungry to get better and put myself in a good position to make 2024. You can never get too comfortable.”

It’s sometimes funny what top athletes remember and use as motivation.

As for that first swim team Lasco didn’t make, he was 6 years old, and the team was the Atlantic City Aquatics Club (ACAC). Lasco’s older brother Glenn, who also excelled at Mainland and later swam at Lehigh University, made the team. Destin did not.

“That gave me the fuel to be good at swimming,” Lasco said. “They were like ‘We’ll take the older brother, the younger one not so much.’”

Destin eventually swam for ACAC, where he was soon breaking Michael Phelps’ age-group records.

Dimitar Petrov, who coached Destin through age-group swimming at ACAC and the Pleasantville Aquatics Club, was the ACAC coach back then. The two laugh about the initial snub to this day.

“My coach always says, ‘If I didn’t turn you away, you wouldn’t have wound up here.’ That was my moment,” Lasco said.

As for where that moment leads, Lasco is just starting to find out.