
DelMoSports announces return of Escape the Cape
DelMoSports announces return of Escape the Cape

Escape the Cape

Competitors jump off the Cape May-Lewes Ferry at the start of the Escape the Cape Triathlon on June 1, 2019.

 Press Archives

DelMoSports announced Wednesday the return of the Escape the Cape Triathlon and Open Water Classic.

The triathlon and classic will both take place Aug. 29. Escape The Cape has become a premier race event known for how it begins — with a 12-foot leap off the back of the Cape May-Lewes Ferry.

Last year's event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will return to its normal June date in 2022.

“The ETC has become a signature event in the world of multisport,” said race director and DelMoSports CEO Stephen del Monte. “DeSatnick Real Estate’s long-term commitment to the event will help us continue to sustain and grow it even further. I am very much looking forward to working with (firm owner Todd DeSatnick) and his team.”

Escape the Cape offers two race distances — the Sprint Triathlon (.35-mile swim, 12-mile bike and 5-kilometer run) and the Olympic Triathlon (1-mile swim, 12-mile bike and 5-mile run). The race takes competitors from the Delaware Bay to the shore, a bike course through vineyards and back roads and a waterfront run to the finish line.

The Open Water Classic, which began in 2018, provides swimmers the same thrill off jumping off the Cape May-Lewes Ferry to start the race. It's a 1-mile open-water swim in the Delaware Bay.

The Olympic Triathlon will begin at 6:30 a.m., and the Open Water Classic and Sprint Triathlon will begin at 7:30. Registration deadline for both events is Aug. 23. Racers can register at delmosports.com.

