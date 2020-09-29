Defending champ Lexi Thompson has 'so many great memories' of ShopRite LPGA Classic

Lexi Thompson glanced at her Instagram account Monday night and saw an LPGA post of the putt she sank on the final hole to win last year’s ShopRite LPGA Classic.
The ball rolled left to right into the cup, and as it dropped into the hole, Thompson bent her knees and pumped her fist as fans in the packed 18th hole grandstand roared.
“Watched it probably two or three times, and I got chills every time,” Thompson said during a video conference with reporters Tuesday morning. “It was a putt to win, and I didn’t know it. Even if it wasn’t for the win, the crowds and having the fist pump, it would give me chills no matter what.”
Thompson returns to defend her ShopRite title when the $1.3 million Classic begins Thursday on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township.
This year’s tournament will be unlike any other since the Classic began in 1986. No fans will attend because of COVID-19. The Classic will be 72 holes instead of its typical 54 because the pandemic led to the cancellation of the tournament’s two pro-am rounds, freeing up the course for an additional 18 holes of competition.
Thompson said she doesn’t feel any extra pressure being the defending champion.
“I am just going to go out, play my own game,” she said. “I know what I’ve been working on with my swing and myself. And just go out and have a good time and hopefully get some good weather.”
Thompson, 25, is one of the LPGA’s best known players and is currently ranked No. 10 in the world. She made her pro debut as a 15-year-old at the 2010 Classic. Last year’s ShopRite win was her 11th LPGA Tour victory.
“So many great memories.” Thompson said of the Classic. “It’s a great town, a great city to be in. I think we’re all just very happy to be able to play this course and event again.”
Since her pro debut, Thompson has wowed fans and competitors with her distance off the tee. She currently is No. 7 on the tour in driving distance with an average of 271.634 yards.
“I remember when she first hit the ball,” 2011 Classic champion Brittany Lincicome said of Thompson. “She has such a unique swing, and how aggressively she swings at it. Just thinking like, holy cow. It was crazy to watch and so cool to watch at the same time. It was a swing that I felt like I hadn’t seen before.”
The new coronavirus has drastically impacted the 2020 LPGA Tour.
The tour shut down in February and did not hold an event until it returned with two tournaments in Ohio at the end of July. Numerous LPGA events have been canceled. The Classic is the 12th of 18 events to be played this year.
Thompson has played in six events with her best showing, a fourth-place finish at the ANA Inspiration, an LPGA major championship, coming in her most recent start earlier this month.
Thompson worked with her former coach David McClain before the ANA Inspiration, one of the tour’s five majors. Thompson said McClain knows her swing better than anyone else because of their long history together.
“I was struggling with my ball striking,” she said. “I needed help just to get comfortable over the ball and just maybe go back to like the old Lexi when I was like (10).”
Thompson is also raising her profile off the course this year. She signed with a new management team, GSE Worldwide Inc., in June. GSE’s clients include men’s U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau. Thompson is starting her own Lexi brand and plans to introduce a skin care product at the end of this year.
“I’m not only a golfer,” she said. “I’m a person off the golf course as well. I wanted to have a brand, something I was passionate about. I’m not going to golf forever, so I wanted to have something to be able to do when I’m not golfing, and also as well when I am golfing, I’ll have something other than just my round on the course to be passionate about.”
Contact: 609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
