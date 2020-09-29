Defending champ Lexi Thompson has 'so many great memories' of ShopRite LPGA Classic

Lexi Thompson glanced at her Instagram account Monday night and saw an LPGA post of the putt she sank on the final hole to win last year’s ShopRite LPGA Classic.

The ball rolled left to right into the cup, and as it dropped into the hole, Thompson bent her knees and pumped her fist as fans in the packed 18th hole grandstand roared.

“Watched it probably two or three times, and I got chills every time,” Thompson said during a video conference with reporters Tuesday morning. “It was a putt to win, and I didn’t know it. Even if it wasn’t for the win, the crowds and having the fist pump, it would give me chills no matter what.”

Thompson returns to defend her ShopRite title when the $1.3 million Classic begins Thursday on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township.

This year’s tournament will be unlike any other since the Classic began in 1986. No fans will attend because of COVID-19. The Classic will be 72 holes instead of its typical 54 because the pandemic led to the cancellation of the tournament’s two pro-am rounds, freeing up the course for an additional 18 holes of competition.

Thompson said she doesn’t feel any extra pressure being the defending champion.