Matt Wolf never got a chance to meet David Kerr.

Kerr, a 1980 South Jersey Lifeguard champion in the doubles row who served as lieutenant on the Avalon Beach Patrol, died from cancer in 1981 before Wolf was born. Kerr was only 28.

But Kerr's legacy still lives on in the patrol.

"Even though we didn't personally know him, we have some people who come in and talk about him every year. My dad (former Avalon Beach Patrol chief Murray Wolf who worked with Kerr) still comes back and gives us (Kerr's) story," said Matt Wolf, Avalon's current chief.

The 39th David J. Kerr Jr. Memorial Lifeguard Races will take place at 6:15 p.m. Friday at the 35th Street Beach. Nine Cape May County patrols will compete in the six-race event. Avalon won its home race in 2022.

None of the current Avalon lifeguards knew Kerr. Wolf, who is also the wrestling coach at Middle Township High School, tells his patrol that Kerr was the "perfect lifeguard" and "is someone we hold up as an ideal and strive to be."

Kerr won the S.J. championship with Danny O'Malley in 1980, the first Avalon crew to win the double row at the main event in the lifeguard season. The next summer, Kerr started getting headaches and, after being checked out, was told he only had four to six months to live.

Kerr remained on the patrol and died on the last day of summer in 1981, Wolf said. Wolf called Kerr "heroic" and has a lot of respect for him as a lifeguard.

"We are in the business of life and death, but it doesn't make it any easier when it happens,” Wolf said.

Ten years ago, the patrol renamed the surf-dash race in honor of Brett Fitzpatrick, who served as a lifeguard and died in 2015. He was 25. Many current lifeguards worked with Fitzpatrick, including Wolf. The Fitzpatrick family hands out a scholarship every year to Avalon's alumni association.

"We want to do a good job for him and his family," Wolf said. "The whole night is important to us, but that surf dash has really taken on a special significance to us over the last 10 years."

Avalon, Stone Harbor, Sea Isle City, North Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, Wildwood, Cape May, Cape May Point and Strathmere will compete Friday.

Along with the surf dash, there will be the doubles row, the swim, the singles row, the iron man relay (a three-person race with a swimmer, a runner and a doubles crew) and the iron women relay.

"It's always exciting to be able to host other beach patrols on your own beach," said Wolf, noting he tells his guard the patrol's home race is special because it does "special things on the Avalon beach we may not do anywhere else. It's, like, somehow, someway, things seem to work out when we are racing in Avalon.”

