PLEASANTVILLE — Tony Davenport sat under the trees that border the Woodland Avenue Park basketball court as a child and watched his older brother Bruce and other local basketball greats play pickup games under the lights.

Now, after decades of darkness, the park lights are back on.

Davenport, now 63 and a Pleasantville councilman, hosted a 3-on-3 tournament at the park Saturday afternoon. Woodland Park was refurbished before the COVID-19 pandemic with a combination of city and private funds. But Saturday was the day, as city Administrator Linda Peyton said, “The park came back to life.”

“This is the area I grew up in,” Davenport said. “This is my first attempt to bring back Woodland Avenue to the way it used to be when I was a young kid. This was the first time the lights were on since I’m going to say in the ‘70s.”

Saturday just added to the Davenport family story. They have been an integral part of the Pleasantville sports scene for nearly 60 years.

Tony is one of John and Pearl Davenport’s eight children. His older brother Clarence, a 1971 Pleasantville graduate, played football for the Greyhounds. Bruce a 1972 graduate, and Tony, a 1979 graduate, were basketball standouts. Bruce scored 1,086 career points. Tony scored 1,902, still third best in Pleasantville history.

“Hard work, hard work,” Tony said of the family success. ‘Being competitive. We’re an athletic family, but when you have good examples in front of you — and I’m hoping I was a good example to my kids and grandkids coming up. But I watched my brother. I was fortunate to grow up with my idol right in my house.”

Tony and his wife, Stefanie, celebrated their 40th anniversary in July. The family’s athletic success has been handed down to sons, daughters, nephews and grandchildren.

Tony’s children, Tannia, Tony Jr. and Mike, all played sports for Pleasantville.

This spring, Tony’s grandson, Isaiah Davenport, won the South Jersey and state Group II high jump championships. Isaiah is Tannia’s son. The Davenports still gather together for some backyard shootouts. Tony wins most of the time.

“It feels good to keep (the legacy) going,” Isaiah said after finishing eighth in the high jump at the Meet of Champions in June. “I broke the school record in the high jump, so hopefully I can get in the (Pleasantville) Hall of Fame with (Tony Davenport) and my uncles.”

As for Saturday’s event, it had the feel of a block party. A DJ played music. Peyton cooked hamburgers and hot dogs on the grill. Bruce Davenport was one of the referees.

There was a fair amount of good-natured trash-talking.

“You and me halftime,” Bruce said with a laugh to a man in the crowd. “Tell your wife to get the stretcher.”

Several people were honored, including Pleasantville High School track and field coaches Alan Laws Sr. and Tim Athill.

“These guys have sent so many of our kids to college,” Tony said. “They’re like brothers to us.”

Teams competed in three age groups — middle school, high school and adults. The event not only drew Pleasantville residents but people from surrounding communities.

“This is pretty good,” said Uthman Griffin, an 11-year-old from Somers Point. “It’s good that they’re helping the environment and giving kids a chance to play basketball.”

Tony said Saturday was a start. He envisions possibly a summer league at Woodland Park. He and Peyton said the city wants to refurbish other Pleasantville parks.

“We want to bring back a place where kids can go in the summertime,” Tony said. “We want to give our kids some guidance and make things safe for them. If we don’t look out for our children, our future’s not too bright. That’s the whole thing: We want to brighten our future.”

GALLERY: Tony Davenport 3-on-3 tournament in Pleasantville