Daryl Morey shakes up the 76ers; Horford and Richardson go. Green and Curry arrive

Daryl Morey arrived in Philadelphia a little more than two weeks ago talking about taking a measured approach to reshaping the 76ers roster.
Imagine if the team’s new director of basketball operations had been in a hurry.
Morey reshaped Philadelphia’s roster with a series of trades and picks during the NBA draft Wednesday night.
Gone are power forward Al Horford and shooting guard Josh Richardson. Perimeter shooters Seth Curry and Danny Green have arrived.
So much for bully ball.
The Sixers plan seems simple – surround young stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid with players capable of scoring from the perimeter.
"We have two young superstars in their prime," Morey said. "You want to put around them guys you can build with.
Philadelphia also added guard Tyrese Maxey of Kentucky with the No. 21 pick in the draft’s first round. Maxey, who has played both the point and shooting guard positions in his career, averaged 14 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists during his only season at Kentucky. Maxey struggled from the perimeter, sinking just 29.2 percent of his 3-point attempts at Kentucky.
But the story of the night was Sixers' trades. Morey was aggressive general manager during his 13 seasons, and he didn’t wait long to show that trait in Philadelphia.
Before the draft began, Morey traded Horford, the No. 34 pick and a future No. 1 pick to the Oklahoma Thunder for Danny Green and Terrance Ferguson, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Green averaged eight points and shot 36.7 percent from beyond the arc for the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers last season. Ferguson is a 6-foot-6, small forward.
The second trade came late in the draft’s first round when Morey sent No. 36 and Richardson to the Dallas Mavericks for Curry, according to Wojnarowski.
Curry, 30, is the younger brother of the Warriors' Steph Curry. Seth was an effective bench player last season, shooting a career-high 45.2 percent on 3-pointers and averaging 12.4 points. Curry is also the son-in-law of Sixers coach Doc Rivers.
Horford and Richardson were two of the Sixers main additions before last season. Horford struggled, averaging 11.9 points and 6.8 rebounds.
Few NBA experts thought the Sixers would be able to deal the 34-year-old Horford because of his age and the four-year, $97 million contract he signed before last season.
NBA free agency begins Friday. The season is scheduled to start Dec. 22.
"Our top players are thrilled, energized and ready to come in," Morey said. "That goes a long way with the roster."
