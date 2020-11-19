Daryl Morey shakes up the 76ers; Horford and Richardson go. Green and Curry arrive

Daryl Morey arrived in Philadelphia a little more than two weeks ago talking about taking a measured approach to reshaping the 76ers roster.

Imagine if the team’s new director of basketball operations had been in a hurry.

Morey reshaped Philadelphia’s roster with a series of trades and picks during the NBA draft Wednesday night.

Gone are power forward Al Horford and shooting guard Josh Richardson. Perimeter shooters Seth Curry and Danny Green have arrived.

So much for bully ball.

The Sixers plan seems simple – surround young stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid with players capable of scoring from the perimeter.

"We have two young superstars in their prime," Morey said. "You want to put around them guys you can build with.

Philadelphia also added guard Tyrese Maxey of Kentucky with the No. 21 pick in the draft’s first round. Maxey, who has played both the point and shooting guard positions in his career, averaged 14 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists during his only season at Kentucky. Maxey struggled from the perimeter, sinking just 29.2 percent of his 3-point attempts at Kentucky.