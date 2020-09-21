Mike Trout, 29, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.
Sunday: Bating third and playing center field, he went 1 for 4 in a 7-2 loss to the Rangers.
Monday: Went 1 for 4 (his third triple of the season) in the Angels’ 8-5 win over Texas. Trout batted third and played center field.
Tuesday: The Angels will open a series at San Diego at 9:10 p.m. Zach Davies (7-3, 2.69) will start for the Padres. Trout has a triple and an RBI in three at-bats against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .291 (55 for 189) with 16 home runs, 43 RBIs and 40 runs in 50 games. Trout’s on-base percentage is .392, his OPS 1.006. He has stolen one base and been caught once.
The Angels are 24-31.
— Press staff reports
